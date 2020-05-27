Trump threatens to close social media platforms following Twitter spat

There have long been complaints from the right that online platforms censor conservative opinions because of a liberal bias. Now after being fact-checked by Twitter, Donald Trump has threatened to close down social media platforms.

In the last 24 hours, Twitter added a "Get the facts" link to a false claim made in a tweet by the president about mail-in votes. Clearly incensed, Trump tweeted that "we will strongly regulate, or close them down".

See also:

The president made reference to the 2016 presidential election, saying: "We saw what they attempted to do, and failed, in 2016. We can't let a more sophisticated version of that happen again".

In his tweets, Trump makes the unsubstantiated claim that social media platforms "totally silence conservatives voices", making reference to the mail-in ballots tweets which caused Twitter to fact-check him earlier:

....happen again. Just like we can’t let large scale Mail-In Ballots take root in our Country. It would be a free for all on cheating, forgery and the theft of Ballots. Whoever cheated the most would win. Likewise, Social Media. Clean up your act, NOW!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

The "Social Media. Clean up your act, NOW!!!!" is a clear swipe at Twitter, after the company apparently struck a nerve and riled the president -- not that this has done much to slow down his use of Twitter today.

Image credit: Anton Khodakovskiy / Shutterstock