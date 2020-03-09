Twitter slaps 'manipulated media' label on deceptively edited video of Biden retweeted by Trump

2 Comments

Stop Twitter

Just last month, Twitter announced new rules as it tries to stem the flow of "synthetic and manipulated media" on the platform. The company only started using the "manipulated media" label on March 5, and it was White House social media director Dan Scavino who earned the questionable honor of being the first recipient.

Over the weekend, he shared a video clip of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden that was edited in such a way as to make it seem as though Biden was endorsing Trump. But the clip had been carefully edited to change the meaning of what was actually said.

See also:

Scavino shared a clip of Biden speaking in Missouri on Saturday. It shows Biden saying: "Excuse me. We can only re-elect Donald Trump".  But this is not the entirety of what he said. While what was posted sounds positive towards Trump, what he actually said was: "Excuse me. We can only re-elect Donald Trump if in fact we get engaged in this circular firing squad here. It's gotta be a positive campaign so join us". This obviously gives a very different meaning, hence Twitter's decision to apply the "manipulated media" label on Sunday -- the same day Trump retweeted the video

The edited clip fell foul of Twitter's new rules against deceptively sharing synthetic or manipulated media. When the company announced the rule changes last month, it said: "we may label Tweets containing synthetic and manipulated media to help people understand the media's authenticity and to provide additional context". The factors taken into consideration before applying the label include:

  • Whether the content has been substantially edited in a manner that fundamentally alters its composition, sequence, timing, or framing;
  • Any visual or auditory information (such as new video frames, overdubbed audio, or modified subtitles) that has been added or removed; and
  • Whether media depicting a real person has been fabricated or simulated.

The "manipulated media label is not showing up for everyone just yet, but you can see it in the screenshot tweeted by Cat Zakrzewski from the Washington Post:

Twitter says it is working to ensure that the label is visible by all.

Image credit: asiandelight / Shutterstock

2 Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Windows 10 KB4535996 update is causing sleep problems and degrading performance

How telemedicine technology can help cut the threat of coronavirus [Q&A]

Twitter slaps 'manipulated media' label on deceptively edited video of Biden retweeted by Trump

Microsoft Edge has more privacy-invading telemetry than other browsers

Kanguru Defender Bio-Elite30 fingerprint-encrypted USB flash drive -- great for storage, perfect for Tails Linux [Review]

Google stops issuing security warnings to Microsoft Edge users

Open source operating systems FreeNAS and TrueNAS are merging

Most Commented Stories

Zorin OS 15.2 Linux distribution is here, and you should switch from Windows immediately

369 Comments

How to set gorgeous Windows 10 Spotlight lock screen images as wallpaper

32 Comments

Ubuntu Linux computer-maker System76 launches Neptune Blue, Martian Red, and Dark Matter Black Thelio colors

30 Comments

How to run Android on your iPhone right now

24 Comments

Microsoft subdomains hijacked following DNS security blunder

17 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.