Wow! Windows 10 May 2020 Update has a LOT of issues

Microsoft had previously warned that the latest feature update for Windows 10 would be released with one known issue, but it turns out it has a lot more than that.

The Windows 10 May 2020 Update, also known as Windows 10 version 2004, started rolling out to users yesterday, being first made available to users running Windows 10 version 1903 or 1909.

To get the update you need to go into Windows Update and check for updates. You will want to think twice before you do this though as Microsoft has published a very long list of known and unresolved issues.

The ten issues listed are:

Difficulty connecting to more than one Bluetooth device

Windows 10 devices with certain Realtek drivers might be unable to connect to more than one Bluetooth device. Errors or issues during or after updating devices with Conexant ISST audio drivers

Devices with affected Conexant ISST audio drivers might receive an error or have issues with Windows 10, version 2004. Errors or issues during or after updating devices with certain Conexant audio drivers

Devices with affected Conexant or Synaptics audio drivers might receive a stop error with a blue screen. Issues using ImeMode property to control IME mode for individual text entry fields

Some IMEs for certain langauges might have issues using the ImeMode property with certain apps. Variable refresh rate not working as expected on devices with Intel iGPU

Enabling VRR on affected devices will not enable the VRR for most games, especially games using Direct X 9. Stop error when plugging or unplugging a Thunderbolt dock

Devices using Thunderbolt docks may receive a stop error when plugging in or unplugging the dock. Errors or unexpected restarts for some devices using Always On, Always Connected

Devices with more than one Always On, Always Connected capable network adapter might have issues. No mouse input with apps and games using GameInput Redistributable

Affected apps and games using both GameInput Redistributable and Windows 10, version 2004 might lose mouse input. Issues updating or starting up devices when aksfridge.sys or aksdf.sys is present

Devices with apps or drivers using certain versions of aksfridge.sys or aksdf.sys might have issues updating or starting. Issue with older drivers for Nvidia display adapters (GPU)

You might have issues if you are using an Nvidia display adapter (GPU) and drivers with a version below 358.00.

We posted advice yesterday on how to block the update and you can read that here.

