Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 19640

The Windows 10 May 2020 Update is currently rolling out to users of compatible systems, although Microsoft is blocking it for some with a 'your device isn’t quite ready' message.

That’s not a problem for Insiders on the Fast ring though who today get another new build to play around with.

Build 19640 is, like most recent Insider builds, far from exciting. In fact this particular release only includes two general changes and improvements. They are:

  • Based on feedback, if your Downloads folder is synced to a cloud provider, Microsoft is disabling the option to have Storage Sense automatically clear out your Downloads folder on a cycle.
  • Microsoft has updated its login logic, so if your PC is set up so you need to type in your username when logging in, accidentally starting your username with a space will no longer result in an error.

Known issues in this build include:

  • Microsoft is looking into an issue where some devices booting from eMMC storage bugchecked when resuming from hibernate.
  • Microsoft is looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.
  • Microsoft is working on fixing an issue for a future Insider Preview build where in Settings > Privacy, the Documents and Downloads sections show a broken icon next to their page name (just a rectangle).
  • Microsoft is looking into reports that taskbar preview thumbnails aren’t rendering consistently (showing a blank area).

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock

Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 19640

