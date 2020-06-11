Logitech launches 2020 Design Collection of wireless mice

When it comes to product design, there are many paths to take. You can, of course, go for a basic and boring design, or opt for an elegant style. But what about fun? Playful and whimsical designs are not just for children -- adults can enjoy some funkiness too.

A great example of fun design comes from Logitech. Each year, it releases a collection of mobile wireless mice with playful exteriors. For 2020, the company is introducing the Design Collection for its M325C mouse. This year, the company has produced some truly colorful and fun styles of the non-Bluetooth and non-rechargeable wireless mouse.

“The Logitech Design Collection, available today, offers colorful designs that fit your personalized desk set-up and help express your individuality. Comfortable to use for hours anywhere you work and portable to be taken to different locations, this mouse gives you total creative freedom,” says Logitech.

The company further says, “Available in four fresh patterns – Spring Meadow, Cosmic Play, Teal Maze and Blue Blush – the Design Collection mice are compact, super responsive and completely wireless to give you a wire-free desk setup. Enjoy a precise scrolling experience with smooth, accurate cursor control, as well as soft rubber side-grips for extra comfort. Work, create and browse worry-free for up to 12 months on a single battery, ensuring that you’re always ready for the next project, while maintaining great style.”

If you want to purchase one of these mice, you can get them immediately from Logitech here. All four styles cost $29.99, which is in line with pricing from previous years. Which of the 2020 Design Collection styles do you like the best? Please tell me in the comments below.

Logitech launches 2020 Design Collection of wireless mice

