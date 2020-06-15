Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera is affordable and chock-full of cool features

If you are a homeowner in 2020, you should have an outdoor smart security camera -- it simply isn't up for debate. Not only are they more affordable than ever, but they are very simple to set up. Many models don't even requires cables or a hub, allowing you to mount it anywhere within your Wi-Fi's range. You can then monitor the outside of your home to detect potential burglars or just keep an eye on your children playing in the yard. There really is no excuse to not have one.

Today, Arlo unveils its latest outdoor smart security camera and it is shockingly affordable. Called "Essential," the 1080p camera is powered by a rechargeable battery and doesn't require a hub, so you can place it anywhere without having to deal with running cables for power. It even has color night-vision and two-way audio. Not to mention, it is sleek and attractive, so it won't look ugly hanging off the side of your house.

"This latest expansion to Arlo's smart home security ecosystem is the must-have solution for those who want peace of mind in a package that’s quick to install anywhere, indoors or out. The Essential Spotlight Camera features 1080p HD video, two-way audio, an integrated spotlight with color night vision, and motion detection alerts -- all in a beautifully compact, wire-free design," says Arlo.

Tejas Shah, SVP product and chief information officer explains, "The Essential Spotlight Camera is a simple, plug and play solution that delivers families peace of mind by keeping an eye on what’s happening in and around home. Essential cameras are easy to use, affordable and packed with powerful security features including a bright spotlight, built in siren, and 2-way audio. Echoing the same premium design of our other camera solutions, the Essential Spotlight Camera fits in anywhere, and can be coupled with Arlo's Smart AI computer vision technology which filters unnecessary alerts and also works with other Arlo cameras, doorbells and Floodlight to create the perfect security solution."

Arlo shares features and benefits below.

Integrated Spotlight : Let’s you see what's lurking in the dark with a bright spotlight to illuminate the area of activity. Spotlight can be motion activated or manually turned on.

: Let’s you see what's lurking in the dark with a bright spotlight to illuminate the area of activity. Spotlight can be motion activated or manually turned on. 2-Way Audio: Hear and speak to visitors clearly with superior audio quality

Hear and speak to visitors clearly with superior audio quality Built-in Siren: Siren can be triggered automatically or manually from the app

Siren can be triggered automatically or manually from the app Color Night Vision: See color videos instead of traditional black and white pictures

See color videos instead of traditional black and white pictures Full High Definition Camera: Capture clear details in full high definition with the ability to record video in 1080p

Capture clear details in full high definition with the ability to record video in 1080p Weather-Resistant: Designed to withstand heat, cold, rain or sun and can be used indoors or outdoors

Designed to withstand heat, cold, rain or sun and can be used indoors or outdoors Motion Detection and Alerts: Alerts sent directly to your phone when motion is detected

Alerts sent directly to your phone when motion is detected Rechargeable Battery: Convenient and long-lasting battery to take the expense out of security

Convenient and long-lasting battery to take the expense out of security Platform Compatibility: Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT for easy interaction, automation and control

So, just how affordable is the Arlo Essential Spotlight Camera? It can be pre-ordered here for a mere $129.99 in either black or white. That is an absolute steal for a security camera from a reputable brand. True, there are no-name manufacturers selling cheaper cameras on Amazon, but I wouldn't trust such a thing on my network. Arlo, however, is a proven name in smart home security that I recommend. The Essential Spotlight Camera will start shipping July 13.