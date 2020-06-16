Microsoft reveals what's next for Windows 10

Although it’s causing a bit of a trail of destruction in its wake for some users, the latest Windows 10 feature update -- version 2004, or the May 2020 Update -- is currently rolling out to compatible machines, and Microsoft is turning its attention to the follow up.

Windows 10, version 20H2 -- the next feature update’s official name -- will be released in the second half of this year, and Microsoft says it will be "delivered in an optimized way for anyone running the Windows 10 May 2020 Update". In other words, the next version will install like a monthly update for those on 2004.

SEE ALSO: Future Windows 10 builds to be served up based on quality, not frequency

If you’re running an older version of Windows 10, the update process will be much the same as always.

Although it’s very early days, the software giant also says 20H2 will "offer a scoped set of features to improve performance and enhance quality" and be the first to come with Chromium Edge as standard.

Talking about the decision to call the next feature update 20H2, Microsoft explains:

With this release, we will also simplify our approach to numerical versions for Windows and move to a format that represents the half of the calendar year in which the release becomes available in retail and commercial channels. Windows 10, version 20H2 is, therefore, "20H2" because it will be released in the second half of the 2020 calendar year. This is a familiar approach for our Windows Insiders and is designed to provide consistency in our version names across releases for our commercial customers and partners. (Note: We will continue to use a friendly name, such as the May 2020 Update, in consumer communications.)

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock