Microsoft reveals what's next for Windows 10

No Comments

Although it’s causing a bit of a trail of destruction in its wake for some users, the latest Windows 10 feature update -- version 2004, or the May 2020 Update -- is currently rolling out to compatible machines, and Microsoft is turning its attention to the follow up.

Windows 10, version 20H2 -- the next feature update’s official name -- will be released in the second half of this year, and Microsoft says it will be "delivered in an optimized way for anyone running the Windows 10 May 2020 Update". In other words, the next version will install like a monthly update for those on 2004.

SEE ALSO: Future Windows 10 builds to be served up based on quality, not frequency

If you’re running an older version of Windows 10, the update process will be much the same as always.

Although it’s very early days, the software giant also says 20H2 will "offer a scoped set of features to improve performance and enhance quality" and be the first to come with Chromium Edge as standard.

Talking about the decision to call the next feature update 20H2, Microsoft explains:

With this release, we will also simplify our approach to numerical versions for Windows and move to a format that represents the half of the calendar year in which the release becomes available in retail and commercial channels. Windows 10, version 20H2 is, therefore, "20H2" because it will be released in the second half of the 2020 calendar year. This is a familiar approach for our Windows Insiders and is designed to provide consistency in our version names across releases for our commercial customers and partners. (Note: We will continue to use a friendly name, such as the May 2020 Update, in consumer communications.)

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Microsoft releases Windows 10 20H2 Build 19042.330 to the Beta Channel -- here's how to get it

Microsoft reveals what's next for Windows 10

Dark web tools spotlight dangers of poor password management

Security teams overconfident about detecting cyberthreats

New identity tool helps combat digital fraud

Over reliance on passwords compromises security

HP announces new Envy home printers

Most Commented Stories

Windows 7 returns with the stunning 2020 Edition

322 Comments

This Microsoft Certified Partner tried to sell me the non-existent Windows 11 [Updated]

114 Comments

Sony PlayStation 5 has a revolutionary design, while Microsoft Xbox Series X looks tragically boring

93 Comments

Windows 10 being upgraded to the May 2020 Update without user consent

19 Comments

Microsoft is investigating printer problems caused by KB4560960 and KB4557957 updates

18 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.