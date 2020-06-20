HUAWEI launches AMD variant of the MateBook 13, but there’s a huge catch

I’m a huge fan of AMD desktop processors and GPUs, but the company’s mobile chips? Not so much. Don’t get me wrong, there have been some decent AMD-powered laptops over the years, but historically, Intel processors have been the best for notebooks.

Until recently, that is. AMD’s new mobile Ryzen 4000 mobile processors have experienced universal acclaim thanks to impressive performance and long battery life. The new Ryzen mobile chips are a legit alternative to Intel.

Recently, HUAWEI launched an AMD variant of the MateBook 13, so it of course is powered by one of the excellent new Ryzen 4000 processors, right? Sadly, no. Unfortunately, the company instead chose the AMD Ryzen 5 3500U with Radeon Vega 8 graphics. While not a bad chip, it doesn’t really compare to its successor.

AMD explains, “Powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor, integrated 4-core, and 8-thread computing power on a 12 mm process, HUAWEI MateBook 13 outperforms 12 percent on multi-core performance. Thanks to the new generation Radeon Vega 8 Graphics, its visual performance is also enhanced by 11 percent. A laptop with optimal balance of power efficiency and performance.”

Despite the use of an older processor, if you love both AMD processors and HUAWEI laptops, this new variant of the MateBook 13 should still be considered. After all, it has the same sleek and beautiful aluminum body that the Matebook 13 has always offered. In addition to the Ryzen 3500U chip, you get 8GB RAM and either a 256GB or 512GB SSD. Full specifications can be seen here.

Unfortunately, despite being a 2020 laptop, it only has 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) and not the newer 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6). Is it the end of the world? No, it shouldn’t be a deal-breaker, as the older wireless standard is still more than enough for most consumers. It does has Bluetooth 5.0 and two USB-C ports, however.

The 256GB model sells for £579.99 ($716), while the 512GB variant can be had for £749.99 ($926). If you are interested in buying one, you can do so here. Keep in mind, only one color is available — Space Gray.

For a limited time, HUAWEI will include a free gift with purchase. The 512GB model comes with free wireless earbuds, while the 256GB variant comes with those same earbuds plus a cool backpack.