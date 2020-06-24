New application security analyzer helps prevent breaches across cloud services

Most businesses now use web and cloud applications to deliver richer web experiences and better outcomes for customers. But the current generation of web security tools are poorly suited to address the frameworks, APIs and cloud microservices that are the underpinnings of these modern apps.

Now though application security firm Data Theorem is launching Web Secure, a full-stack application security analyzer that provides vulnerability analysis for modern web applications from the web-layer down to its embedded APIs and cloud resources.

Web Secure is powered by Date Theorem's Analyzer Engine and designed specifically to help customers secure their modern web applications. The solution introduces a new type of dynamic and run-time analysis that is fully integrated into the CI/CD process, and enables organizations to conduct continuous, automated security inspection and remediation of their web apps.

The product provides several new automated hacking security toolkits that help customers understand the impact of vulnerabilities and exploits up and down the application stack, these include SPA SQL injection, SPA XSS protection, and Toxic Tokens.

"Full-stack security analysis has been missing from most modern web applications and the industry for years has needed a new approach to finding potential data breaches beyond the web application layer," says Doug Dooley, COO at Data Theorem. "With our new Web Secure solution, DevOps teams and security professionals have the software service they need that provides end-to-end vulnerability assessment and remediation of their SPAs in an automated fashion."

Web Secure augments Data Theorem's AppSec portfolio to protect organizations from data breaches with application security protection for modern web frameworks, API-driven microservices and cloud resources.

The Web Secure solution is available today and you can find out more on the Data Theorem site.

Image Credit: alphaspirit / Shutterstock