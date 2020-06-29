Belkin unveils the small and powerful Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core

If your laptop has Thunderbolt 3, a compatible dock can transform it into a desktop. With only one cable connecting the notebook to the dock, you can then connect multiple peripherals and storage solutions, such as USB mice, keyboards, and external hard drives -- all whole charging. While they tend to be pricier than normal USB docks, they are totally worth it.

Today, Belkin unveils a new such product called "Dock Core" that it claims is "the world's first Thunderbolt-certified, dual-powered dock." What does that mean, exactly? This Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core is bus-powered, meaning that it can be powered by your laptop -- no additional power source needed. But also, the dock itself has a USB-C port for power delivery, meaning you can charge your computer through the dock while only taking up one TB3 port on the notebook. Very cool.

Best of all, it has plenty of ports -- DisplayPort out, HDMI out, a USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port, a USB-A 2.0 port, an audio jack, and Gigabit Ethernet. Believe it or not, this little dock can even output dual 4K at 60Hz! With only one monitor connected, it can also push a 5K screen at 60Hz or an 8K display at 30Hz. Since it is both small and powerful, it can pull double-duty as both a portable and desktop dock.

"The Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core, the world's first Thunderbolt-certified, dual-powered dock, offers compatibility to bring the benefits of Thunderbolt 3 technology to both Mac and Windows laptops. Like the entire Belkin Dock family, it's designed for users who need fast transfer rates and a one cable solution to connect laptops to peripherals. The Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core has a small, compact footprint, reducing clutter and multiple cables on a desk," says Belkin.

Jon Roepke, director of product management, explains, "Belkin's Thunderbolt 3 docks and adapters are perfect for remote workers, be it from the home, an RV beach vacation or a hotel room. They transform mobile devices into high productivity centers on-the-go. With one cable from the laptop, these docks are a clutter-free alternative to a tangled nest of cables on the desktop or dining room table now serving as an office. And since it's dual-power -- the dock can draw power directly from the laptop instead of from the wall outlet -- there's one less cable to worry about."

The Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Core can be ordered immediately here for $169.99. Unfortunately, it wont begin shipping until July 2, so you will have to wait a few days.