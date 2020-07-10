Best Windows 10 apps this week

Three-hundred-and-ninety-four in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

Microsoft unveiled a redesigned Start Menu in the latest Windows Insider build. Check out Mark's article on enabling the Start Menu in that particular version.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New Windows apps and games

Turbo Launcher ($2.99, free trial available)

Turbo Launcher is a program launcher for Windows 10. You can use it to add games or applications to a Speed Dial-like interface.

You may change the appearance of the application and use it to automate the task of opening games or applications on the system.

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS

The new Ubuntu 20.04 LTS release brings Ubuntu Terminal and command line utilities to the Windows platform.

Administrators need to install the "Windows Subsystem for Linux" first before the functionality becomes available.

New Windows themes

Clouds PREMIUM, 20 4K images of clouds.

Treehouses PREMIUM, 20 4K images of tree-houses.

Notable updates

Microsoft's PowerToys suite of useful tools was updated to version 0.19.1.

The Microsoft Support and Recovery Assistant troubleshooting tool received an update as well.

The Windows 10 Photos app comes with a new option to exclude network paths from indexing.