Best Windows 10 apps this week

No Comments

Three-hundred-and-ninety-three in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 on the Microsoft Store in the past seven days.

Microsoft launched a redesigned Start Menu in the latest Insider build that it released this week. The main changes make the tile backgrounds semi-transparent and introduce support for accent colors.

As always, if I've missed an app or game that has been released this week that you believe is particularly good, let me know in the comments below or notify me via email.

Discounts this week

The following list is a selection of the best deals. Make sure you check out the Store for all offers.

Some apps are discounted for more than one week. Only new apps and games are listed below. Check out the previous post in the series for past offers that may still be valid.

New Windows apps and games

midasCAD

The free application midasCAD is a 2D drafting program for Windows that supports classic CAD tools as well as custom productivity tools, according to the developer.

It supports features such as multi-plotting, match draw, syncing of Microsoft Excel data, and options to save frequently used lines in workbenches.

Note that it is necessary to create an account to activate the free license.

Windows File Recovery

Windows File Recovery is a new command line application for Windows 10 by Microsoft that is now available in the Microsoft Store. The file recovery application provides Windows users with options to recover deleted files.

It supports NTFS, FAT, exFAT, and ReFS file systems and may restore all sorts of file types. All it takes is to install the application from the Microsoft Store, open the terminal window, and use the command winfr followed by parameters.

A basic example is winfr C: E: /n \Users\Martin\Documents\ which recovers the Documents folder of the user Martin on the device to the root of the E: drive.

Check out Mark's review here.

Notable updates

Microsoft released security updates for vulnerabilities in the Microsoft Windows Codecs Library via the Microsoft Store this week.

The Amazon Prime App for Windows is now available officially. Users from the United States may test the upcoming Watch Party feature already.

The new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge browser is now pushed to organizations via Windows Update.

No Comments
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

Best Windows 10 apps this week

Lexar launches SL200 USB-C portable SSD

Microsoft reveals some exciting new features coming to OneDrive

Purism announces privacy-focused Librem 14 Linux laptop

Samsung and IBM lead the AI patent race as European companies lag behind

Microsoft gives Windows 10 a long overdue makeover with a new Start menu and personalized taskbar

Facebook admits to yet another shocking example of leaking user data

Most Commented Stories

Get back deleted data with Microsoft's new Windows File Recovery tool

67 Comments

YouTube TV gets a massive price hike, but I'm not canceling

60 Comments

Microsoft Edge caught importing data from other browsers without permission

42 Comments

How to encrypt your entire system -- or just removable media -- with BitLocker in Windows 10 Professional

29 Comments

Microsoft announces 'new approach to retail' -- closing all of its physical stores

25 Comments

© 1998-2020 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.