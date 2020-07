HyperX Predator and Fury DDR4 RAM kits get updated -- the former includes capacities up to 256GB and speeds up to 4800MHz

Nowadays, 8GB of RAM is pretty much the bare minimum that should come with any decent computer. Sure, maybe some light users can get by fine with 4GB, but with memory prices so low, there is really no excuse for anything less than 8GB. Hell, I would recommend all consumers target 16GB -- if their budget allows it, of course.

With all of that said, there are some hardcore computer users -- primarily designers and creators -- that can benefit from much more than 8GB or 16GB. Just how much? It isn't crazy for some folks to need 32GB, 64GB, or even more. Today, HyperX unveils that its popular Predator and Fury lines DDR4 RGB RAM are getting some new kits. Believe it or not, you can now get Predator kits featuring capacities up to 256GB or with speeds up to 4800MHz! And yes, there are RGB variants of both Predator and Fury too.

"HyperX Predator DDR4 delivers fast frequencies and low latencies with speeds up to 4800MHz and latencies from CL12 to CL19. Predator DDR4 utilizes a black aluminum heat spreader and matching black PCB to complement the look of the latest PC builds. Predator memory is available in 8GB, 16GB and 32GB single modules and in kits of two, four, and eight," says HyperX.

Kingston's gaming brand further says, "FURY DDR4 is a cost-effective, high-performance DDR4 upgrade option for the latest gaming platforms or motherboards on the market. FURY DDR4 offers Plug N Play at 2400MHz and 2666MHz, which enables automatic memory overclocking at standard DDR4 1.2V settings and features a low-profile asymmetrical heat spreader design. HyperX FURY DDR4 is available in 2400MHz to 3733MHz with latencies from CL15 to CL19. FURY DDR4 is available as single modules from 4GB to 32GB and various kit configurations from 16GB to 128GB."

HyperX shares specifications, part numbers, and suggested pricing below

Predator DDR4 Family

Capacities

Singles: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB

Kits of 2: 16GB, 32GB, 64GB

Kits of 4: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB

Kits of 8: 128GB, 256GB

Latencies: CL12, CL13, CL15, CL16, CL17, CL18, CL19

Voltage: 1.35V, 1.4V, 1.5V

Operating Temperatures: 0°C to 85°C

Dimensions: 133.35mm x 42.2mm

New Part Numbers Frequency Latency Capacity MSRP

HX426C15PB3/32 2600MHz CL15 32GB $143.00

HX426C15PB3K2/64 2600MHz CL15 64GB (Kit of 2) $285.00

HX426C15PB3K4/128 2600MHz CL15 128GB (Kit of 4) $569.00

HX430C16PB3/32 3000MHz CL16 32GB $152.00

HX430C16PB3K2/64 3000MHz CL16 64GB (Kit of 2) $303.00

HX430C16PB3K4/128 3000MHz CL16 128GB (Kit of 4) $605.00

HX432C16PB3/32 3200MHz CL16 32GB $157.00

HX432C16PB3K2/64 3200MHz CL16 64GB (Kit of 2) $313.00

HX432C16PB3K4/128 3200MHz CL16 128GB (Kit of 4) $625.00

HX432C16PB3K8/256 3200MHz CL16 256GB (Kit of 8) $1,250.00

HX436C18PB3/32 3600MHz CL18 32GB $192.00

HX436C18PB3K2/64 3600MHz CL18 64GB (Kit of 2) $383.00

HX436C18PB3K4/128 3600MHz CL18 128GB (Kit of 4) $765.00

HX440C19PB4/8 4000MHz CL19 8GB $90.00

HX440C19PB4K2/16 4000MHz CL19 16GB (Kit of 2) $180.00

HX448C19PB3K2/16 4800MHz CL19 16GB (Kit of 2) $611.00

Predator DDR4 RGB Family

Capacities

Singles: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB

Kits of 2: 16GB, 32GB, 64GB

Kits of 4: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB

Kit of 8: 256GB

Latencies: CL15, CL16, CL17, CL18, CL19

Voltage: 1.35V, 1.4V, 1.5V

Operating Temperatures: 0°C to 70°C

Dimensions: 133.35mm x 42.2mm x 8.3mm

New Part Numbers Frequency Latency Capacity MSRP

HX430C16PB3A/32 3000MHz CL16 32GB $159.00

HX430C16PB3AK2/64 3000MHz CL16 64GB (Kit of 2) $318.00

HX430C16PB3AK4/128 3000MHz CL16 128GB (Kit of 4) $635.00

HX432C16PB3A/32 3200MHz CL16 32GB $164.00

HX432C16PB3AK2/64 3200MHz CL16 64GB (Kit of 2) $328.00

HX432C16PB3AK4/128 3200MHz CL16 128GB (Kit of 4) $655.00

HX432C16PB3AK8/256 3200MHz CL16 256GB (Kit of 8) $1,310.00

HX436C17PB3A/16 3600MHz CL17 16GB $159.00

HX436C17PB3AK2/32 3600MHz CL17 32GB (Kit of 2) $317.00

HX436C17PB3AK4/64 3600MHz CL17 64GB (Kit of 4) $634.00

HX436C18PB3A/32 3600MHz CL18 32GB $199.00

HX436C18PB3AK2/64 3600MHz CL18 64GB (Kit of 2) $397.00

HX436C18PB3AK4/128 3600MHz CL18 128GB (Kit of 4) $794.00

HX440C19PB4A/8 4000MHz CL19 8GB $98.00

HX440C19PB4K2/16 4000MHz CL19 16GB (Kit of 2) $195.00

HX442C19PB3AK2/16 4266MHz CL19 16GB (Kit of 2) $274.00

HX446C19PB3AK2/16 4600MHz CL19 16GB (Kit of 2) $626.00

FURY DDR4 Family

Capacities

Singles: 4GB, 8GB, 16GB, 32GB

Kits of 2: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB, 64GB

Kits of 4: 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 128GB

Latencies: CL15, CL16, CL17, CL18, CL19

Voltage: 1.2V, 1.35V

Operating Temperatures: 0°C to 85°C

Dimensions: 133.35mm x 34.1mm x 7.2mm

New Part Numbers Frequency Latency Capacity MSRP

HX424C15FB4/16 2400MHz CL15 16GB $77.00

HX424C15FB4K2/32 2400MHz CL15 32GB (Kit of 2) $153.00

HX424C15FB4K4/64 2400MHz CL15 64GB (Kit of 4) $305.00

HX426C16FB4/16 2666MHz CL16 16GB $77.00

HX426C16FB4K2/32 2666MHz CL16 32GB (Kit of 2) $153.00

HX426C16FB4K4/64 2666MHz CL16 64GB (Kit of 4) $305.00

HX430C16FB4/16 3000MHz CL16 16GB $89.00

HX430C16FB4K2/32 3000MHz CL16 32GB (Kit of 2) $177.00

HX430C16FB4K4/64 3000MHz CL16 64GB (Kit of 4) $353.00

HX432C16FB4/16 3200MHz CL16 16GB $91.00

HX432C16FB4K2/32 3200MHz CL16 32GB (Kit of 2) $182.00

HX432C16FB4K4/64 3200MHz CL16 64GB (Kit of 4) $363.00

HX434C17FB4/16 3466MHz CL17 16GB $105.00

HX434C17FB4K2/32 3466MHz CL17 32GB (Kit of 2) $209.00

HX434C17FB4K4/64 3466MHz CL17 64GB (Kit of 4) $418.00

HX434C17FB3/32 3466MHz CL17 32GB $185.00

HX434C17FB3K2/64 3466MHz CL17 64GB (Kit of 2) $370.00

HX434C17FB3K4/128 3466MHz CL17 128GB (Kit of 4) $740.00

HX436C18FB4/16 3600MHz CL18 16GB $107.00

HX436C18FB4K2/32 3600MHz CL18 32GB (Kit of 2) $214.00

HX436C18FB4K4/64 3600MHz CL18 64GB (Kit of 4) $428.00

HX436C18FB3/32 3600MHz CL18 32GB $190.00

HX436C18FB3K2/64 3600MHz CL18 64GB (Kit of 2) $380.00

HX436C18FB3K4/128 3600MHz CL18 128GB (Kit of 4) $760.00

FURY DDR4 RGB Family

Capacities

Singles: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB

Kits of 2: 16GB, 32GB, 64GB

Kits of 4: 32GB, 64GB, 128GB

Latencies: CL15, CL16, CL17, CL18, CL19

Voltage: 1.2V, 1.35V

Operating Temperatures: 0°C to 70°C

Dimensions: 133.35mm x 34.1mm x 7.2mm

New Part Number Frequency Latency Capacity MSRP

HX424C15FB3A/32 2400MHz CL15 32GB $163.00

HX424C15FB3AK2/64 2400MHz CL15 64GB (Kit of 2) $325.00

HX424C15FB3AK4/128 2400MHz CL15 128GB (Kit of 4) $649.00

HX426C16FB3A/32 2666MHz CL16 32GB $163.00

HX426C16FB3AK2/64 2666MHz CL16 64GB (Kit of 2) $325.00

HX426C16FB3AK4/128 2666MHz CL16 128GB (Kit of 4) $649.00

HX430C16FB3A/32 3000MHz CL16 32GB $174.00

HX430C16FB3AK2/64 3000MHz CL16 64GB (Kit of 2) $347.00

HX430C16FB3AK4/128 3000MHz CL16 128GB (Kit of 4) $693.00

HX432C16FB3A/32 3200MHz CL16 32GB $179.00

HX432C16FB3AK2/64 3200MHz CL16 64GB (Kit of 2) $357.00

HX432C16FB3AK4/128 3200MHz CL16 128GB (Kit of 4) $713.00

HX434C17FB3A/32 3466MHz CL17 32GB $191.00

HX434C17FB3AK2/64 3466MHz CL17 64GB (Kit of 2) $382.00

HX434C17FB3AK4/128 3466MHz CL17 128GB (Kit of 4) $763.00

HX436C18FB3A/32 3600MHz CL18 32GB $196.00

HX436C18FB3AK2/64 3600MHz CL18 64GB (Kit of 2) $392.00

HX436C18FB3AK4/128 3600MHz CL18 128GB (Kit of 4) $783.00

As you can see above, there are 256GB kits, and there is a 4800MHz kit, but you obviously can't get a kit that is both. In fact, the speedy 4800MHz kit is limited to 16GB, while the 256GB kits are all 3200MHz. The 256GB kits will also require your motherboard to accommodate 8 sticks. Ultimately, only you can decide the configuration that will best meet your needs. You should be able to purchase these kits here soon.