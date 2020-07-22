Microsoft is bringing some important new features to Edge, including browsing history syncing

Since adopting the Chromium engine, Microsoft Edge has been making great progress and gained a batch of new features that place it head and shoulders above its predecessor. Now in an update addressing the feedback received from people on the Edge Insider program, Microsoft has revealed some of the new features that are coming to the browser.

The company has also reiterated that Edge is coming to Linux, but it's the new additions that are of more interest at the moment. Setting out the timetable of features currently being worked on, Microsoft reveals that the option to synchronize browsing history between devices is on the horizon.

See also:

But before you get too excited, you shouldn't expect to see this handy feature particularly soon -- Microsoft says it is currently scheduled to land in 37 weeks' time, meaning sometime in April 2021. Other features which are set to arrive in Edge sooner are the ability to navigate PDFs using the their tables of contents (23 weeks), the option of adding text notes to PDF files (10 weeks), strong password generation (5 weeks), and the option of adding more top sites on the New Tab Page (20 weeks). The Linux version of Edge is scheduled for release in 26 weeks.

Here's the full feedback summary list as shared on the Microsoft Edge Insider discussion site:

Status Feedback On this list for Planned for Summer Enable navigation of PDF files via table of contents 23 weeks Planned for Summer Enable sync of browsing history between devices 37 weeks Planned Enable automatic generation of strong passwords 5 weeks Planned Support two-page layout in PDF reader 5 weeks Planned Edge launches with previous session’s tabs when “On startup” setting is set to “Open a new tab” 5 weeks Planned Add option to remove previous search terms from the New Tab Page’s search box auto-suggestion list 6 weeks Planned Add "text notes" feature to PDF files 10 weeks Planned Voice search on google.com doesn’t work 12 weeks Planned MSA profile picture is not updating 15 weeks Planned Allow more top sites on the New Tab Page 20 weeks Planned Make Edge available on Linux 26 weeks Planned (Join the discussion) Add the ability to ink on web pages 38 weeks Planned (Join the discussion) Provide run / open / save / save as options when downloading files 48 weeks Planned (Join the discussion) Provide different options for sorting favorites 48 weeks Planned (Learn more) Support themes from the Chrome Web Store 48 weeks Planned Provide an option to prevent auto-play of video and audio when you open a website 48 weeks Planned (Join the discussion) Bring the Ask Cortana feature from the current version of Microsoft Edge 48 weeks Alternative Planned

(Join the discussion) Update the user interface with the Fluent Design System 48 weeks In Discussion

(Join the discussion) Ask users if they want to close all tabs when they close a browser window 43 weeks In Discussion

(Join the discussion) The address bar and its text are too big, and should be smaller like Chrome 46 weeks In Discussion

(Join the discussion) Bring the tab set aside feature from the current version of Microsoft Edge 48 weeks In Discussion (Join the discussion) Bring the tab preview feature from the current version of Microsoft Edge 48 weeks Under Review Some web page fonts are blurry 11 weeks Under Review Add ability to close tabs via double-click 15 weeks Not Planned Support mouse gestures for common actions like navigation and tab close 13 weeks Not Planned (View the discussion) Allow sign-in to the browser with a Google account 23 weeks Not planned (See the discussion) Bring the reading list feature from the current version of Microsoft Edge 35 weeks Not Planned

(Read the discussion) Provide a transparent theme for the browser frame 43 weeks Not Planned

(Read the discussion) Make tabs more square and less rounded, like the current version of Microsoft Edge 47 weeks

Microsoft also says that it is "actively working" on a number of areas and issues that have been highlighted by Insiders, including:

Bring more extensions to the extensions store

Edge should use less memory than it does

Edge should use less CPU than it does

Scrolling should feel smoother for web pages

Scrolling should feel smoother for PDF files

Opening a new tab is too slow

Update does not always work reliably

Image credit: DANIEL CONSTANTE / Shutterstock