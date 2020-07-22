Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 20175 to the Dev Channel, with quick access to tabs on pinned sites

Last week, Microsoft rolled out Windows 10 Insider Build 20170 to the Dev Channel with sound and search improvements, but unfortunately the test build wasn’t available to those running PCs with AMD processors due to a bug affecting overall usability.

Today the software giant releases Build 20175 with a number of new features, and the good news is it’s available to everyone, including those on AMD systems.

Build 20175’s main new feature is quick access to tabs on pinned sites in Microsoft Edge. If you pin a site on the taskbar, clicking it will show you all of the open tabs for it across all Edge windows.

Unfortunately, this is one of those features that Microsoft has decided to limit to a subset of Insiders. You will also need to be running Edge Insider Build 85.0.561.0 or higher (Canary or Dev Channel). Microsoft additionally warns that this feature won’t work with existing pinned sites. You’ll have to remove and re-pin them.

Elsewhere, you can now reset UWP apps via PowerShell, which means you’ll be able to reset more items, including Start.

If you’re running the OS on a Surface Pro X you can make use of the Eye Contact feature for video calls. This uses AI to make it appear as if you are looking straight at the camera.

Finally, there are new icons for both Sticky Notes and the Snip & Sketch apps via updates from the Microsoft Store.

Fixes in this build include:

Fixed an issue causing some systems to crash with a HYPERVISOR_ERROR bugcheck.

Fixed an issue resulting in tiles sometimes flashing unexpectedly in the Start menu when animating

Fixed an issue where the option the set Alt + Tab to "Windows Only" wasn’t working.

Fixed an issue that could result in apps unexpectedly appearing black when viewed under Magnifier with a large magnification.

Fixed an issue that could result in some stutter when gaming.

Fixed an issue resulting in Narrator not working with touch when touching a XAML item.

Fixed an issue resulting in Search not closing after selecting certain items in the search results.

Fixed an issue resulting in flickers when logging in.

Fixed an issue resulting in fonts not displaying correctly in some apps in the last two flights.

Fixed an issue that could result in Settings crashing if it’d been opened but minimized to the Windows Update page, and then you navigated to another settings page by clicking a URI.

Fixed an issue where clicking a link to System would result in an empty and un-closable Control Panel instance.

Known issues are:

Microsoft is working on a fix for an issue where some Microsoft Store games protected with Easy Anti-Cheat may fail to launch.

Microsoft is looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

If you are impacted by an issue where when pressing space while using the Korean IME in Edge and Chrome the last character was deleted, this has been fixed in Chromium as part of Bug 1099125. Microsoft will be removing this from the known issues with the next flight.

Microsoft is working on a fix for an issue where the min/max/close buttons are stuck in their original positions after resizing a UWP app. If you move the app window the position should update.

Microsoft is investigating reports that the new taskbar experience described above isn’t working for some pinned sites.

Microsoft is working on a fix for an issue where sometimes the "close all windows" action in the taskbar doesn’t close all of the open tabs.

Microsoft is working on a fix to enable live preview for pinned site tabs.

Microsoft is working on enabling the new taskbar experience for existing pinned sites. In the meantime, you can unpin the site from the taskbar, remove it from the edge://apps page, and then re-pin the site.

Microsoft is working on a fix for an issue where pinned sites don’t show all open tabs for a domain. In the meantime, you can fix this by pinning the site’s homepage rather than a specific page (e.g. pin microsoft.com rather than microsoft.com/windows).

Microsoft is also working on a fix for an issue where Alt + Tabbing to a browser tab sometimes moves the previously active browser tab to the front of the Alt + Tab list as well.

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock