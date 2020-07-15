Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 20170 to the Dev Channel with sound and search improvements

Yesterday, Microsoft rolled out a new Windows 10 Build to the Beta Channel (what used to be the Slow ring) and today the software giant follows that up with a new flight on the Dev Channel (previously the Fast ring).

Build 20170 introduces a couple of new features, but won’t be offered to Insiders running PCs with AMD processors due to a bug affecting overall usability.

New to this build is a tweak to the Sound Settings. Settings > System > Sound > Manage sound devices will now let you know which device is the default, and let you change it. The volume mixer has also been updated to include a link to the per app audio settings.

Search from the taskbar has been improved in this build as well. Obviously the best way to improve search would be to switch Bing for Google, but Microsoft isn’t doing that. Instead it’s introducing an updated design for Search Home with a new two-column layout.

Other changes and improvements include:

As part of its ongoing efforts to update the iconography across Windows, Insiders will notice Microsoft is introducing a new Settings icon in this build. The new Settings icon looks great on the Start menu with the theme-aware tiles introduced in Build 20161!

While it works on improving reliability, Microsoft is temporarily turning off Notepad’s ability to persist open windows across restarts and updates.

An experimental implementation of Transport Layer Security (TLS) 1.3 is enabled by default starting with Insider Preview Build 20170. IIS/HTTP.SYS have TLS 1.3 enabled by default. SSPI callers can use TLS 1.3 by passing the new crypto-agile SCH_CREDENTIALS structure when calling AcquireCredentialsHanlde. SSPI callers using TLS 1.3 need to make sure their code correctly handles SEC_I_RENEGOTIATE.

Fixes in this build are:

Fixed an issue resulting in flickering when resizing certain apps when snapped side by side in tablet mode.

Fixed an issue when using an IME where holding down the mouse left click key would eventually lead to input hanging.

Fixed an issue resulting in the master volume slider in Sound Settings not working after removing and re-pairing certain Bluetooth devices.

Fixed a race condition that could result in update notifications not appearing or appearing multiple times in quick succession.

Fixed an issue resulting in typing not working on certain keyboards in the previous flight.

Fixed an issue that could result in modifier keys like Shift and CTRL sometimes being dropped over a remote desktop connection.

Fixed an issue resulting in a small number of Insiders experiencing an issue where Start wouldn’t launch in the previous build.

Fixed an issue that was increasing the amount of time it took for logoff to happen for some Insiders in the last few builds.

Fixed an issue resulting in some Insiders finding that their screens became dimmer after upgrading to the last few builds.

Known issues include:

Microsoft is working on a fix for an issue where some Microsoft Store games protected with Easy Anti-Cheat may fail to launch.

Microsoft is working on a fix for an issue causing some systems to crash with a HYPERVISOR_ERROR bugcheck.

Microsoft is looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

Microsoft is aware of an issue where Task Manager reports 0.00 GHz CPU usage in the Performance tab.

Microsoft is working to fine tune the tile animations in Start to avoid flashes of color.

Microsoft is investigating reports that sleep is not working for some Insiders.

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock