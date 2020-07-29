Fully-working Mac OS 8 now available for Windows 10, macOS and Linux

Developer Felix Rieseberg won our hearts and minds a couple of years ago, when he released Windows 95 as an Electron app that you could run in Windows, macOS and Linux. He even updated it a year ago to make it faster and bundled playable versions of gaming classics such as Doom and Wolfenstein3D alongside the OS.

Now he’s back with an installable version of Mac OS 8 that you can run on any modern computer, and he’s included a number of Mac apps and games with it, including Photoshop 3, Premiere 4, Illustrator 5.5, Oregon Trail, and Duke Nukem 3D.

This time around, he’s moved to JavaScript for his macintosh.js app which uses a virtual machine to emulate a 1991 Macintosh Quadra 900 with a Motorola CPU. This was the processor Apple used before switching to the PowerPC architecture (Apple/IBM/Motorola) in the mid 1990s.

As for the software that’s included, Rieseberg says:

You'll find various games and demos preinstalled, thanks to an old MacWorld Demo CD from 1997. Namely, Oregon Trail, Duke Nukem 3D, Civilization II, Alley 19 Bowling, Damage Incorporated, and Dungeons & Dragons. There are also various apps and trials preinstalled, including Photoshop 3, Premiere 4, Illustrator 5.5, StuffIt Expander, the Apple Web Page Construction Kit, and more.

You can transfer files from and to the system but you can’t connect to the internet in this release. Non-working versions of Internet Explorer and Netscape are installed, as is the Web Sharing Server, if you fancy playing around with those.

macintosh.js app is available to download here.