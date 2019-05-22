New version of Windows 95 runs faster on Windows 10, macOS and Linux

Windows 95 has been enjoying a little nostalgia-fueled revival recently. There have been concepts made for modern versions of the ancient OS on desktop and mobile and it’s even possible to give an Apple iPhone a Windows 95 makeover.

Last year, developer Felix Rieseberg released Windows 95 as an Electron app and he updated this a few months ago so it could run gaming classics like Doom. His latest update gives the OS a welcome performance boost.

Windows95 2.1 is available for Windows, macOS and Linux and updates the program to use Electron 5.0.1. and updates fs-extra to v8.

While this isn’t as exciting as, say, making the OS run Doom or Wolfenstein, you should see some performance benefits, though as Rieseberg cautions: "Things will likely be a little faster, but it's not like Windows 95 will suddenly start playing Crysis."

If you want to scratch that nostalgia itch and take Windows 95 for a spin on your modern computer, you can download the latest version from here.

