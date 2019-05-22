New version of Windows 95 runs faster on Windows 10, macOS and Linux

1 Comment

Windows 95

Windows 95 has been enjoying a little nostalgia-fueled revival recently. There have been concepts made for modern versions of the ancient OS on desktop and mobile and it’s even possible to give an Apple iPhone a Windows 95 makeover.

Last year, developer Felix Rieseberg released Windows 95 as an Electron app and he updated this a few months ago so it could run gaming classics like Doom. His latest update gives the OS a welcome performance boost.

Windows95 2.1 is available for Windows, macOS and Linux and updates the program to use Electron 5.0.1. and updates fs-extra to v8.

While this isn’t as exciting as, say, making the OS run Doom or Wolfenstein, you should see some performance benefits, though as Rieseberg cautions: "Things will likely be a little faster, but it's not like Windows 95 will suddenly start playing Crysis."

If you want to scratch that nostalgia itch and take Windows 95 for a spin on your modern computer, you can download the latest version from here.

Image credit: Roland Magnusson / Shutterstock

1 Comment
Got News? Contact Us

Recent Headlines

The changing landscape of cybersecurity

openSUSE Leap 15.1 Linux-based operating system available for download

Force Windows 10 to install the May 2019 Update NOW

Media server Serviio 2.0 adds multi-user streaming

New version of Windows 95 runs faster on Windows 10, macOS and Linux

US judge rules that Qualcomm violated antitrust laws and 'strangled competition'

Microsoft wants GDPR-style privacy laws for the US

Most Commented Stories

South Korea will ditch Microsoft Windows for Linux

336 Comments

Microsoft now lets you install Ubuntu Linux in Windows 10 using the Hyper-V Manager

65 Comments

Banned from social media? Feeling persecuted and censored? Report it to Donald Trump!

43 Comments

Google is using Gmail to track your purchases

37 Comments

The first Microsoft Edge preview build arrives for macOS -- this is why you should care

27 Comments

© 1998-2019 BetaNews, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy - Cookie Policy.