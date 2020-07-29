Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 20180 with theme-aware tiles on Start

It’s Windows 10’s 5th birthday, and to celebrate -- or just by happy coincidence -- Microsoft has released a new Insider build to the Dev Channel (what used to be the Fast ring).

Build 20180 enables all of the new features that were first mentioned in Build 20161, including theme-aware tiles on Start. Some of these features were only available to a sub-set of Insiders previously.

Changes and Improvements in this build include:

Based on feedback, Microsoft is changing the tablet posture logic for 2-in-1 devices to now only apply when using a single screen.

Based on feedback Microsoft is updating the new folder icon in the Start menu’s All app’s list to be a little smaller so it better aligns with the size of the other icons.

Microsoft has updated the search box in the Default Apps settings pages to improve performance.

Fixes include:

Fixed an issue in the last flight where Magnifier wasn’t following the cursor in the previous build when the zoom was higher than 100 percent.

Fixed an issue where Task Manager wasn’t showing the Publisher name for UWP apps.

Fixed an issue when using the Pinyin IME where tapping "/" on the keyboard wouldn’t produce the right character when using full width mode.

Fixed a couple issues that could result in crashes when using Alt+Tab to switch to browser tabs.

Known issues are:

Microsoft is working on a fix for an issue where some Microsoft Store games protected with Easy Anti-Cheat may fail to launch.

Microsoft is looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

Microsoft is working on a fix for an issue where the min/max/close buttons are stuck in their original positions after resizing a UWP app. If you move the app window the position should update.

Microsoft is investigating reports that the new taskbar experience described above isn’t working for some pinned sites.

Microsoft is working on a fix for an issue where sometimes the "close all windows" action in the taskbar doesn’t close not all of the open tabs

Microsoft is working on a fix to enable live preview for pinned site tabs.

Microsoft is working on enabling the new taskbar experience for existing pinned sites. In the meantime, you can unpin the site from the taskbar, remove it from the edge://apps page, and then re-pin the site.

Microsoft is working on a fix for an issue where pinned sites don’t show all open tabs for a domain. In the meantime, you can fix this by pinning the site’s homepage rather than a specific page (e.g. pin microsoft.com rather than microsoft.com/windows).

Microsoft is working on a fix for an issue where Alt + Tabbing to a browser tab sometimes moves the previously active browser tab to the front of the Alt + Tab list as well.

Opening a WSL 1 distribution can result in the error: "The I/O operation has been aborted because of either a thread exit or an application request". Please check out this Github issuefor the latest updates.

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock