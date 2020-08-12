Surface Duo, Microsoft's foldable two-screen Android phone, is available to pre-order today

10 months ago, at its Surface event, alongside the Surface Laptop 3, the Surface Pro 7, and the Surface Pro X, Microsoft had a surprise for everyone with Surface Duo, a foldable Android-based phone with two screens.

Today, the company makes the device available for pre-order in the US, with in-store and online sales beginning September 10.

Panos Panay, Chief Product Officer, Windows + Devices, says the aim of the Duo is not to "reinvent the phone, but to inspire people to rethink how they want to use the device in their pocket".

Surface Duo gives you access to the full Android app ecosystem and the power of Microsoft 365 across two PixelSense Fusion Displays that you can use together, in one expansive 8.1-inch screen, or individually.

Panay explains:

We designed Surface Duo for people who want to get more done with the device in their pocket. Our internal research shows that three out of four people report struggling to complete complex tasks while away from their computer. That’s because smartphones with a single screen aren’t designed for you to easily do multiple things at once. Think about it. You continually have to switch between apps to get even the most essential things done -- breaking focus, breaking flow. Just like using two monitors at your desk, having two distinct screens lets you open up two apps side by side, cross-reference information, and drag and drop to effortlessly move images, text and files between screens so you can get things done quicker. We know dual-screen devices not only helped people complete complex tasks faster but also required less cognitive effort, making them universally preferred for productivity tasks.

Surface Duo is an intriguing device, and one that really appeals to me, although it isn’t cheap, with pricing starting from $1399.

You can preorder it today from MicrosoftStore.com, AT&T and BestBuy. Surface Duo will work on AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon Wireless networks.