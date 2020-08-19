ADATA announces a pair of fast-charging USB power banks with a lot of juice

Electricity is something we all take for granted -- you flip a switch and you instantly have light. It is like magic, if you think about it. When there is a blackout, however, we all quickly realize how dependent we are on electricity. Just recently, in the Northeastern USA, Tropical Storm Isaias wreaked major havoc. Here on Long Island (where I live) many folks were left without power for days. Not only did many families lose all of their refrigerated and frozen groceries, but they couldn't charge their smartphones either.

This is why it is essential that everyone own at least one USB power bank for emergencies -- during a blackout, you will be glad when you can charge your phone. ADATA recently launched two new USB battery packs with digital displays that should fit the bill. Called "P20000QCD" and "P10000QCD," the former offers a 20,000mAh battery, while the latter has 10,000mAh. They both have two USB-A ports, but P20000QCD also has two USB Type-C ports. The P10000QCD only has a single USB-C.

"With the P20000QCD, users can cut down on the wait while they charge on the move. Featuring a large 20,000mAh battery, compact form factor, and support for Qualcomm Quick Charge (QC) 3.0 and USB Power Delivery (PD) 3.0, the P20000QCD will charge up mobile devices in no time. On a full charge, the P20000QCD can power up a mobile phone from zero to one hundred percent up to six times. What's more, the P20000QCD features two USB-A ports and one USB-C port with an output current of up to 5V/3A, allowing users to charge up to three devices simultaneously," says ADATA.

The company further says, "The 10,000mAh P10000QCD offers the ultimate versatility in fast charging convenience with support for a wide range of fast charging technologies, making it ideal for users that use mobile devices from different brands and manufacturers. The fast charging technologies supported by the P10000QCD include - Qualcomm QC 3.0, USB PD 3.0, MTK PE1.1, Samsung AFC, Huawei SCP & FCP, and Oppo VOOC. The P10000QCD also features a USB-C port and supports bidirectional charging. On top of the USB-C port, the P10000QCD sports two USB-A ports allowing for the simultaneous charging of three devices."

The P20000QCD and P10000QCD USB power banks are not yet available, but they should show up on Amazon here soon. Unfortunately, pricing has not yet been revealed. What we do know, however, is there will be three colors from which to choose -- black, blue, and white.