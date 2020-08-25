Edison Mail gives iOS users added phishing protection

Phishing is a problem that shows no signs of going away and indeed the COVID-19 pandemic has seen a new raft of malware and fraudulent emails seeking to trick the unwary.

Edison Software is launching a new AI-based email security subscription plan that can be added to the Edison Mail iOS app to help combat the threat.

Edison Mail+ offers the ability to verify senders using SPF and DMARC validation. But is also provides extra layers of security to cover senders that don’t have DMARC configured. This includes alerting you in real-time if emails are sent from invalid disposable domains, detecting name spoofing based on your previous communication history, and scanning 70+ spam databases in real-time that may have registered and flagged the email sender as a spam or scam associated address.

All of the AI-based deep-scanning takes place on the mobile handset directly, so no information leaves your device and the functionality is built securely into your inbox to protect you from scams.

Other features include a spam blocker and an Inbox Caller ID feature that discovers phone numbers in your mailbox signatures and matches them to names of email senders. The information is then displayed when you receive a call or text message. All of this works alongside existing Edison Mail app capabilities like automatic blocking of read receipts, block sender, and unsubscribe.

Edison Mail+ is available now on the App Store.