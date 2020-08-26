Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 20201 to Dev Channel

It’s not going to be too long until Microsoft starts to roll out Windows 10 20H2 to users -- in fact you can already install the feature update now, should you choose to.

Insiders that prefer to be on the cutting edge today get a new Dev Channel build to play around with, although this one is mostly about fixes and general improvements.

SEE ALSO: Quickly manage Windows 10's privacy and security settings with the open source Privatezilla

Fixes in Build 20201 include:

Fixed an issue where some Microsoft Store games protected by Easy Anti-Cheat failed to launch. Some games may still need to release an update to fully resolve the issue.

Fixed an issue where the IME mode indicator in the taskbar was indicating that the IME was enabled when it was actually in disabled state.

Fixed an issue in the last few flights resulting in HDR monitors appearing black when HDR was enabled.

Fixed an issue where the min/max/close buttons were stuck in their original positions after resizing a UWP app.

Fixed an issue where SetInputScope wasn’t working if it was called after the app had been initialized.

Known issues are:

Microsoft is looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

Microsoft is investigating reports that the new taskbar experience for pinned sites isn’t working for some sites.

Microsoft is working on a fix to enable live preview for pinned site tabs.

Microsoft is working on enabling the new taskbar experience for existing pinned sites. In the meantime, you can unpin the site from the taskbar, remove it from the edge://apps page, and then re-pin the site.

Microsoft is working on a fix for an issue where pinned sites don’t show all open tabs for a domain. In the meantime, you can fix this by pinning the site’s homepage rather than a specific page (e.g. pin microsoft.com rather than microsoft.com/windows).

Microsoft is working on a fix to resolve syncing issues in the Mail app with certain mail services.

Microsoft is working on a fix for an issue where Office documents may open blank when opened from File Explorer. If you encounter this issue on this build or Build 20197, the file should render correctly if opened from within the app rather than File Explorer.

Microsoft is investigating reports of some Office applications crashing or missing after updating to a new build.

Microsoft is investigating reports of some devices receiving a bugcheck with error code KERNEL_MODE_HEAP_CORRUPTION.

Microsoft is investigating reports of the Settings app crashing when opening Manage Disks and Volumes.

Photo credit: charnsitr / Shutterstock