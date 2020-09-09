Shh! Logitech releases MK295 Silent Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo

If you are a computer nerd like me, you probably play around with your PC day and night. After a few bottles of Mountain Dew (or other caffeinated beverage), you may find yourself wide-eyed at 3 am typing away. If you live alone, that may be OK. If you are married or still live at home with your parents, however, there 's a good chance your typing and clicking can be quite loud and annoying. Hell, you might even accidentally awaken your family from time to time. This can lead to people being very angry with you.

Luckily, Logitech has a new product that should help you to be quiet when using your PC. Called "MK295 Silent Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo," the name pretty much explains exactly what it is -- a wireless keyboard and mouse with silent switches. The MK295 keyboard provides up to 3 years battery life from three AAAs, while the mouse lasts a year and a half with a single AA. Not only should the combo be ideal for home use, but business too -- it should make for a quieter office experience.

"Experience the sound of silence. Available today, the new Logitech MK295 Silent Wireless Combo offers a familiar typing and clicking experience, with 90 percent less noise than our best-selling combo Logitech MK270. Durable and comfortable, the new keyboard and mouse combo uses proprietary SilentTouch technology to mute the distracting sound of typing and clicking," says Logitech.

The company further says, "Available in graphite and off-white, this powerful pair features lag-free wireless up to a 10m range, connected via a tiny USB receiver so you can free up your desk space and continue minimizing distractions. The full-size, comfortable keyboard offers eight convenient shortcuts and a full number pad for easier navigation. Equally as comfortable, the compact mouse is contoured and portable, providing silent but smooth and precise clicking and pointing."

The Logitech MK295 Silent Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo can be had in your choice of two colors -- graphite and off-white. Pricing is extremely affordable at just $29.99 -- an absolute steal for both a mouse and keyboard from such a trusted company. It will begin shipping in about a week, but you can pre-order it here now.