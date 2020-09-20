Transcend releases JetFlash 920 flash drive

USB flash drives are "old hat" in 2020, right? Yes and no. True, they are no longer particularly interesting, but they are still quite necessary for some people. While cloud storage has largely made them irrelevant to the average consumer, there are still many cases where one is necessary. I like to use them for operating system installations, for instance -- I keep Windows and Linux install drives at the ready. Believe it or not, many businesses and education institutions still rely on USB flash drives too.

For whatever reason, I still have a big place in my heart for USB flash drives, so when a new model is announced, I get interested. Transcend has released a new such drive, and while it looks fairly unremarkable, it is worth noticing for its impressive speed and build quality. Called "JetFlash 920," it uses the USB 3.2 Gen 1 interface, which is just a fancy way of saying USB 3.0. With that said, it can do up to 420MB/s read and 400MB/s write -- not bad at all. It also features an aluminum body for improved cooling and durability. Unfortunately, it does utilize a cap to protect the USB-A connector -- I prefer capless designs as there is no cap to lose. A cap is hardly the end of the world, however.

"Equipped with the USB3.2 Gen 1 interface, the JetFlash 920 transfers files at an incredible 420 MB/s top speed, meaning that files as large as 4GB will transfer in less than 15 seconds. The drive comes in capacities of up to 256GB, making it ideal for storing media files. Utilizing 3D NAND technology, these drives enjoy a 3,000 P/E cycles. It is at 10 times the lifespan of a regular TLC flash drive. The lightweight aluminum housing with a sandblasted finish makes for solid protection in a sleek, modern look," says Transcend.

The company also says, "The JetFlash 920 is perfectly suited to write-intensive applications such as video surveillance, where large quantities of video are being recorded, processed, and stored for a long period of time. The device's large storage capacity and high speeds are also ideal for dashcams, where safely storing high-resolution full-view videos is beneficial to road safety. The drive's light, portable design makes it a handy companion for drivers wanting to capture every moment of their drive."

Transcend shares specifications below.

Appearance Dimensions 62 mm x 20 mm x 7.8 mm (2.44" x 0.79" x 0.3") Weight 10 g (0.35 oz) Color Space gray Interface Connection Interface USB 3.2 Gen 1 USB Type USB Type-A Storage Capacity 128 GB /

256 GB Note Please be noted that actual capacity may differ from the one shown on the product because a portion of the capacity is used for system files and storage maintenance. Performance Read Speed (Max.) 420 MB/s Write Speed (Max.) 400 MB/s Note Speed may vary due to host hardware, software, usage, and storage capacity. Warranty Certificate CE /

FCC /

BSMI /

KC /

RCM /

EAC Warranty Five-year Limited Warranty Warranty Policy Please click here for more information about the Transcend Warranty Policy. System Requirement Operating System Microsoft Windows 7

Microsoft Windows 8

Microsoft Windows 10

Mac OS 9.0 or later

Linux Kernel 2.4.2 or later

The Transcend JetFlash 920 flash drive is only available in two capacities -- 128GB and 256GB. I am glad to see this, as in 2020, it is a bit silly to sell smaller capacities. Look, flash storage is quite inexpensive nowadays, so it is wasteful to bother with 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB drives anymore. If you want to buy your own JetFlash 920, it can be had from Amazon here with pricing starting around $40.