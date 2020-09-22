Ubuntu-based Linux Lite 5.2 RC1 is here to replace Microsoft Windows on your PC

Windows 7 and Windows 10 aren't terrible operating systems. In fact, they are both very good. With that said, the newest version of Windows 10 has many bugs. Unfortunately, since Windows 7 is no longer supported, its users are stuck in a conundrum. They have to decide whether to use an unsupported Windows 7 or upgrade to Windows 10 that is full of telemetry and other "spying" that passes their information to Microsoft's servers. That is a very difficult decision.

Thankfully, there is a better option -- just switch to Linux! Yes, modern Linux-based operating systems will be supported (unlike the now-obsolete Windows 7) and most will run great on aging hardware (unlike Windows 10). Linux Lite is one of the best Linux distributions for Windows-switchers, as it is lightweight, modern, and familiar.

Today, Linux Lite 5.2 RC 1 (release candidate) becomes available, and like its predecessor, it is based on Ubuntu 20.04. The operating system uses Linux kernel 5.4.0-48, but other kernels are available too, ranging from 3.13 to 5.8. This new version of Linux Lite also comes with some excellent software packages, such as Firefox 80.0.1, Thunderbird 68.10.0, LibreOffice 6.4.5.2, VLC 3.0.9.2, and GIMP 2.10.18.

The newest version of Linux Lite is chock full of important changes too, ranging from aesthetics to functionality. For instance, there are six new wallpapers from which to choose, but also, spellcheck has been added to LibreOffice for US users. The developers have finally removed Adobe Flash too. Since we are in the pandemic, both Zoom and Microsoft Teams can now be downloaded and installed directly from the software library.

If you are ready to try out Linux Lite 5.2 RC1, you can download it here now. Before you do, however, it is highly recommended you read the full release announcement here. Should you replace Windows with Linux Lite today? No, not immediately -- you should first try it and be 100 percent sure it meets your needs. Plus, don't forget, this is merely a release candidate and not the final version. With that said, it should be very stable at this point. At the very least, you should wait for the final stable version before making any decisions.

Photo Credit: nex999 / Shutterstock

