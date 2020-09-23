ADATA XPG GAIA MINI PC is based on the Linux-friendly Intel NUC 9 Extreme Kit

Back in July, we told you that the Intel NUC 9 Extreme was finally available for purchase. This diminutive computer offers some impressive performance for such a small body. At just 5L, it is quite amazing what Intel was able to cram inside. Not only will it run Windows 10, but it will serve as a brilliant Linux box too.

Today, ADATA unveils the GAIA MINI PC under its XPG gaming brand. This computer is based on the aforementioned Intel NUC 9 Extreme Kit. Is it merely a rebadged computer? Yes and no. While ADATA did not design the PC at all, the XPG GAIA comes with 32GB of XPG RAM and a 2TB XPG SSD. In other words, it is an Intel NUC equipped with high-end ADATA XPG components. It also has the XPG logo emblazoned on the front.

"With a compact 5-liter form factor, the XPG GAIA will free up precious space on desktops or tables to keep things tidy. Its size makes it ideal for smaller spaces, such as dorm rooms, studio apartments, and small offices. The small form factor also makes it relatively easy to move around should the need arise, great for bringing to LAN parties or influencers on-the-go. Its clean and minimalist exterior design with side mesh panels fit perfectly in just about any space. Beyond just form, the side mesh panels also provide effective optimal thermal control and cooling superior to that of notebook PCs," explains ADATA.

The company also says, "The XPG GAIA comes with 32GB (2x16GB) 3200MHz sorted DRAM, which provides ultimate stability and breathtaking speeds while also supporting Intel XMP 2.0 for hassle-free and stable overclocking. Meanwhile, an award-winning XPG SX8200 Pro solid state drive offers sequential read/write speeds of up to 3500/3000 per second. Also, it has a powerful yet highly efficient Flex ATX power supply with a 500W 80 Plus Platinum rating, which can maintain low noise levels of up to 40dB, ensuring minimal distraction."

ADATA shares specifications below.

Processor Intel Core i9-9980HK (8 Cores, 2.4 GHz, 16 MB Cache, Turbo 5.0 GHz) Intel Core i7-9750H (6 Cores, 2.6 GHz, 12 MB Cache, Turbo 4.50 GHz) Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Storage XPG SX8200 Pro M.2 2280 PCIe Gen3x4 NVMe 1.3 2TB Memory 2x XPG 16GB DDR4 3200MHz Front I/O Ports 1x 3.5mm audio port / 1x UHS-II SDXC card reader / 2x USB 3.1 Type A ports Rear I/O Ports 2x Thunderbolt 3 ports / 4x USB 3.1 Type A ports / 2x Intel Gigabit Lan ports(RJ45) / 1x HDMI 2.0a / 1x 3.5mm stereo / TOSLINK combo audio port Network & Communication 2xIntel 10/100/1000Mbps,Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 2.4Gbps, Bluetooth 5.1 Power Supply Flex ATX 500W 80 Plus Platinum Dimensions (L x W x H) 238 x 96 x 216mm (9.37 x 3.78 x 8.5inch) Weight 3.23kg Liter 5L

Unfortunately, the ADATA XPG GAIA MINI PC does not seem to be available from any online retailers yet. However, it should be available here soon. Since ADATA has not yet shared pricing, we will have to wait to find out the cost. What we do know, however, is that for a limited time, it will come with a free copy of Marvel’s Avengers, which is a $60 value.