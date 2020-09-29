Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano ultra-light laptop comes with Windows 10 or Ubuntu Linux

Do laptops need to keep getting thinner and lighter? Oh, hell yeah. True, we are starting to get to the point where they really can't get any more svelte, but as engineers continue to show, they will keep working to push boundaries. For instance, today, Lenovo officially unveils an impossibly thin and light laptop that is sure to delight road warriors. Called "ThinkPad X1 Nano," it weighs less than two pounds and is just 0.55 inches thick.

The ThinkPad X1 Nano comes with some bleeding-edge technology such as Wi-Fi 6, optional 5G, and Thunderbolt 4 (two ports). It is powered by up to an 11th Generation Intel Core i7 processor, and it can be configured with up to 16GB RAM and up to a 1TB SSD. The 13-inch 2K display comes in both touch and non-touch options, and Lenovo promises up to 17.3 hours of battery life. And yes, the HD camera is compatible with Windows Hello.

"The lightest ThinkPad ever at just 1.99 pounds (907g) breaks new ground for performance and functionality in an incredibly featherweight package. Lenovo’s first ThinkPad based on Intel Evo platform and powered by 11th Gen Intel Core processors, the X1 Nano delivers supreme speed and intelligence while maintaining outstanding battery life," explains Lenovo.

The ThinkPad-maker also says, "Stunning visuals are delivered through a narrow bezel 13-inch 2K display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, and four speakers and four 360-degree microphones enhance the audio-visual capabilities. For a truly immersive user experience, the X1 Nano supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. State of the art connectivity is provided by Wi-Fi 6 and optional 5G will deliver higher bandwidth capability and drive new levels of always on always connected efficiency and collaboration in a new hybrid working world."

While all of this high-end hardware is exciting on its own, some may be more thrilled by the operating system options. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano obviously can be configured with Windows 10 Pro, but interestingly, consumers can opt for Ubuntu instead. This shouldn't be too surprising, as Lenovo has been increasingly embracing Linux lately.

So, when can you buy the ThinkPad X1 Nano? That isn't exactly clear. As of today, Lenovo merely promises it will be released in Q4 2020. Technically, the fourth quarter starts in just a couple days, on October 1, but it is doubtful it will come that soon. The fact is, it might not be released until December -- we just don't know. What we do know, however, is the price -- it is expected to start at just $1,399.