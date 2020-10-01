Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.23.0 with promise of new Video Conference utility

It's been around a month since Microsoft last updated PowerToys for Windows 10, so it's nice to be able to report that a new version has finally been pushed out.

PowerToys v0.23.0 is a release that focuses on "stability, localization and quality of life improvements", and there are numerous fixes to the various the utilities that make up the suite. Unfortunately, there are no new tools in this version, but Microsoft has given an update about the upcoming Video Conference utility.

In the release notes for PowerToys v0.23.0, the company addresses the issue of the missing Video Conference utility, also known as the 'video conference global mute' utility. Microsoft says: " This will be coming in about a week's time. We need additional work done here to ship this out. It will be 0.24 Experimental and will be 0.23 + The video conference utility".

You can download the latest release here.

Here's the full changelog for PowerToys v0.23.0: