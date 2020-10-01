Microsoft releases PowerToys v0.23.0 with promise of new Video Conference utility
It's been around a month since Microsoft last updated PowerToys for Windows 10, so it's nice to be able to report that a new version has finally been pushed out.
PowerToys v0.23.0 is a release that focuses on "stability, localization and quality of life improvements", and there are numerous fixes to the various the utilities that make up the suite. Unfortunately, there are no new tools in this version, but Microsoft has given an update about the upcoming Video Conference utility.
In the release notes for PowerToys v0.23.0, the company addresses the issue of the missing Video Conference utility, also known as the 'video conference global mute' utility. Microsoft says: " This will be coming in about a week's time. We need additional work done here to ship this out. It will be 0.24 Experimental and will be 0.23 + The video conference utility".
You can download the latest release here.
Here's the full changelog for PowerToys v0.23.0:
General
- Localization pipeline is flowing from our Github to the loc system and back. 0.25 should be localized now.
- The EXE installer should be at parity now with the MSI. Please go to the wiki for (installer args)[https://github.com/microsoft/PowerToys/wiki/Installer-arguments-for-exe]
FancyZones
- Fixed bug on not seeing a newly attached screen
- Fixed spanning across monitors bug
- Added in default layout for new users, a Priority Grid
- Added keyboard support to grow / shrink to multiple zones
- General bug fixes
PT Run
- Multiple crash bugs fixed. Prioritized any users reported along with top hits from Watson reporting
- Stopped PT Run from interfering with an install
- Fixed folder bug if it had a # in it (Thanks @jjw24 for the PR!)
- Fixed a screen flicker for
- General bug fixes
Keyboard manager
- Multiple crash bugs fixed. Prioritized any users reported along with top hits from Watson reporting
- Fixed multiple accessibility issues.
- General bug fixes
Preview Pane
- Added in Frontmatter and better (but still basic) latex support.
Settings
- Fixed scaling issue for responsive design on Image Resizer
- Fixed crash on empty color value.
- Fixed crash for toggling FancyZones on/off
- Fixed 0x00 NFTS crash for settings
- Fixed multiple accessibility issues.
- Layout adjustments (Thanks @niels9001)
- General bug fixes
Dev related
- FxCop is being rolled out across all PowerToys. This should catch a lot of possible leaks.
- Unified PT Run's log system
- PT Run's calc plugin now has unit tests (Thanks @P-Storm)
- Dev setup install script now supports VS preview (Thanks @TobiasSekan)
- @CaelestisZ, @kameshkotwani, @adriancampos, @RahulDas782 for doc tweaks
- Thanks @Aaron-Junker, @Jay-o-Way and @htcfreek for helping triage!
- Thanks for everyone that filled an issue. It really does help us prioritize