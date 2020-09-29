Microsoft resolves issue that wiped out many of its services

Numerous Microsoft 365 services were knocked offline for several hours, leaving users unable to log into accounts and use various tools. Affected services included Office.com, Outlook.com and Teams, and the problem hit users around the world.

The company scrambled to determine the root cause of the issues, eventually homing in on a "recent change" which needed to be rolled back. This, however, did not ultimately solve the problem, so Microsoft was forced to put other mitigations in place.

Advertisement

See also:

Via its Service health page, Microsoft posted various notices about "a potential issue affecting multiple Microsoft services"; the company warned that "affected users may be unable to access multiple Microsoft services and features".

While Microsoft has not revealed exactly what caused the issues which latest for several hours, initial attempts to roll back an update failed to help, as the company explained on Twitter:

We're not observing an increase in successful connections after rolling back a recent change. We're working to evaluate additional mitigation solutions while we investigate the root cause. Please visit https://t.co/AEUj8uAGXl for additional information on this issue. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) September 28, 2020

The company then rerouted traffic, which seemed to help:

We’re seeing improvement for multiple services after applying mitigation steps and we’ll continue monitoring the services to ensure full recovery. Please visit https://t.co/AEUj8uAGXl for additional information. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) September 29, 2020

We’re continuing to see significant improvement for affected services and most users should be experiencing relief. Additional details can be found at https://t.co/AEUj8uAGXl. — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) September 29, 2020

Users around the world should now find that all services are up and running again, but Microsoft says that there may be a slight delay in the fixes and mitigations being noticed by everyone:

We’ve confirmed that the residual issue has been addressed and the incident has been resolved. Any users still experiencing impact should be mitigated shortly. Additional details can be found in the admin center under MO222965 or https://t.co/lbjX5iaxCX — Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) September 29, 2020

While the outages caused problems for many people, there was good humor about it from some:

This is one way to get us off the computer and take a nice walk outside without having to check our flows, check our teams messages or you know work! — Office365Status (@StatusOffice365) September 28, 2020

Image credit: ArbyDarby / Shutterstock