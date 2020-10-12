Amazon Prime Day 2020 top tech deals

Amazon Prime Day is a bit of a misnomer, as it is two days long (October 13 and 14). But hey, who can argue with that? Having 48 hours of great deals is like celebrating Christmas in October! Hell, some people are predicting these Prime Day deals could be even better than Black Friday.

We here at BetaNews have been sharing top technology news with you for over 20 years, so obviously, we know good tech deals when we see them. So to help you navigate Amazon Prime Day 2020, we have compiled some of the best deals.

Below are just some of the excellent deals to be had at Amazon, and we will be sure to add to the list as we discover new ones. Please note, the deals aren't likely to go live before tomorrow, so if you don't see the sale price reflected, be sure to come back and keep on checking.

Which of the posted deals are we most excited about? Well, the TCL 10 Pro is an amazing smartphone, and to get it for $360 is an absolute steal. The BenQ EX2780Q is a 1440p monitor with a 144Hz refresh -- gamers should check it out.

The Acer Chromebox CXI3 is intriguing, as there aren't many Chrome desktops on the market these days -- it would make a good education machine for those with a monitor and desk. Hardcore Nintendo Switch players should take a look at the ChargePlay Clutch NS.

ProductSale PriceLink
TCL
TCL 10 Pro$360https://amzn.to/2GIRkh6
TCL 10L$200https://amzn.to/2GSdHjV
BenQ
EX2780Q Monitor$399https://amzn.to/370ek5M
EW2780U Monitor$399https://amzn.to/36XQqb2
VAVA
VAVA 4K Projector$2,199https://amzn.to/34LTep0
VAVA Baby Monitor$127.96https://amzn.to/34NOsYd
VAVA USB-C HUB 9-in-1,$39.91https://amzn.to/3nL8viE
VAVA Dual Lens Dash Cam$129.99https://amzn.to/2FrCCKG
Acer
ConceptD 3 Ezel convertible notebook for creators$1,249.99https://amzn.to/3iZz7sI
Spin 5 convertible notebook$949.99https://amzn.to/34RDcd7
Aspire C27-962-UA91 all-in-one PC$679.99https://amzn.to/3j1k8yt
Chromebox CXI3$229.99https://amzn.to/2GTeXDb
Aspire TC-895-UA91 desktop$369.99https://amzn.to/2SNG853
HyperX
Alloy FPS Pro - Blue Switch$54.99https://amzn.to/2GZjQuB
Alloy FPS RGB - Pudding Edition$79.99https://amzn.to/3nMmFzR
Alloy Origins - Aqua$79.99https://amzn.to/3jObJ2p
Alloy Origins - Red$79.99https://amzn.to/3iTfYsn
Alloy Origins Core - Aqua$69.99https://amzn.to/31264hX
Alloy Origins Core - Red$69.99https://amzn.to/3jZn28c
Cloud Alpha S - Black$99.99https://amzn.to/33SqJH6
Cloud Alpha S - Blue$89.99https://amzn.to/3dj0z3k
Cloud Flight S$119.99https://amzn.to/2SPyHu4
Cloud MIX - Black$129.99https://amzn.to/3nJkZY1
Cloud Orbit$239.99https://amzn.to/3lJslJ1
Cloud Stinger Core (PS4)$26.99https://amzn.to/370hmaa
CloudX Stinger$39.99https://amzn.to/2GQTxqG
ChargePlay Clutch NS$44.99https://amzn.to/3iTEhGg
Chargeplay Duo (PS4)$15.99https://amzn.to/33Pq3SO
Chargeplay Duo (Xbox)$22.99https://amzn.to/34NQWWx
ChargePlay Quad$14.99https://amzn.to/3lJCy8B
FURY Ultra$39.99https://amzn.to/33Saw4v
Pulsefire Dart$79.99https://amzn.to/33TmWJv
Pulsefire FPS Pro$32.99https://amzn.to/3jTSLHL
Pulsefire Raid$44.99https://amzn.to/3nU6jp8
Pulsefire Surge$39.99https://amzn.to/34S7jBq
