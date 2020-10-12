Amazon Prime Day 2020 top tech deals

Amazon Prime Day is a bit of a misnomer, as it is two days long (October 13 and 14). But hey, who can argue with that? Having 48 hours of great deals is like celebrating Christmas in October! Hell, some people are predicting these Prime Day deals could be even better than Black Friday.

We here at BetaNews have been sharing top technology news with you for over 20 years, so obviously, we know good tech deals when we see them. So to help you navigate Amazon Prime Day 2020, we have compiled some of the best deals.

Below are just some of the excellent deals to be had at Amazon, and we will be sure to add to the list as we discover new ones. Please note, the deals aren't likely to go live before tomorrow, so if you don't see the sale price reflected, be sure to come back and keep on checking.

Which of the posted deals are we most excited about? Well, the TCL 10 Pro is an amazing smartphone, and to get it for $360 is an absolute steal. The BenQ EX2780Q is a 1440p monitor with a 144Hz refresh -- gamers should check it out.

The Acer Chromebox CXI3 is intriguing, as there aren't many Chrome desktops on the market these days -- it would make a good education machine for those with a monitor and desk. Hardcore Nintendo Switch players should take a look at the ChargePlay Clutch NS.

Product Sale Price Link TCL TCL 10 Pro $360 https://amzn.to/2GIRkh6 TCL 10L $200 https://amzn.to/2GSdHjV BenQ EX2780Q Monitor $399 https://amzn.to/370ek5M EW2780U Monitor $399 https://amzn.to/36XQqb2 VAVA VAVA 4K Projector $2,199 https://amzn.to/34LTep0 VAVA Baby Monitor $127.96 https://amzn.to/34NOsYd VAVA USB-C HUB 9-in-1, $39.91 https://amzn.to/3nL8viE VAVA Dual Lens Dash Cam $129.99 https://amzn.to/2FrCCKG Acer ConceptD 3 Ezel convertible notebook for creators $1,249.99 https://amzn.to/3iZz7sI Spin 5 convertible notebook $949.99 https://amzn.to/34RDcd7 Aspire C27-962-UA91 all-in-one PC $679.99 https://amzn.to/3j1k8yt Chromebox CXI3 $229.99 https://amzn.to/2GTeXDb Aspire TC-895-UA91 desktop $369.99 https://amzn.to/2SNG853 HyperX Alloy FPS Pro - Blue Switch $54.99 https://amzn.to/2GZjQuB Alloy FPS RGB - Pudding Edition $79.99 https://amzn.to/3nMmFzR Alloy Origins - Aqua $79.99 https://amzn.to/3jObJ2p Alloy Origins - Red $79.99 https://amzn.to/3iTfYsn Alloy Origins Core - Aqua $69.99 https://amzn.to/31264hX Alloy Origins Core - Red $69.99 https://amzn.to/3jZn28c Cloud Alpha S - Black $99.99 https://amzn.to/33SqJH6 Cloud Alpha S - Blue $89.99 https://amzn.to/3dj0z3k Cloud Flight S $119.99 https://amzn.to/2SPyHu4 Cloud MIX - Black $129.99 https://amzn.to/3nJkZY1 Cloud Orbit $239.99 https://amzn.to/3lJslJ1 Cloud Stinger Core (PS4) $26.99 https://amzn.to/370hmaa CloudX Stinger $39.99 https://amzn.to/2GQTxqG ChargePlay Clutch NS $44.99 https://amzn.to/3iTEhGg Chargeplay Duo (PS4) $15.99 https://amzn.to/33Pq3SO Chargeplay Duo (Xbox) $22.99 https://amzn.to/34NQWWx ChargePlay Quad $14.99 https://amzn.to/3lJCy8B FURY Ultra $39.99 https://amzn.to/33Saw4v Pulsefire Dart $79.99 https://amzn.to/33TmWJv Pulsefire FPS Pro $32.99 https://amzn.to/3jTSLHL Pulsefire Raid $44.99 https://amzn.to/3nU6jp8 Pulsefire Surge $39.99 https://amzn.to/34S7jBq Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.

Image Credit: Milles Studio / Shutterstock