Amazon Prime Day 2020 top tech deals
Amazon Prime Day is a bit of a misnomer, as it is two days long (October 13 and 14). But hey, who can argue with that? Having 48 hours of great deals is like celebrating Christmas in October! Hell, some people are predicting these Prime Day deals could be even better than Black Friday.
We here at BetaNews have been sharing top technology news with you for over 20 years, so obviously, we know good tech deals when we see them. So to help you navigate Amazon Prime Day 2020, we have compiled some of the best deals.
Below are just some of the excellent deals to be had at Amazon, and we will be sure to add to the list as we discover new ones. Please note, the deals aren't likely to go live before tomorrow, so if you don't see the sale price reflected, be sure to come back and keep on checking.
Which of the posted deals are we most excited about? Well, the TCL 10 Pro is an amazing smartphone, and to get it for $360 is an absolute steal. The BenQ EX2780Q is a 1440p monitor with a 144Hz refresh -- gamers should check it out.
The Acer Chromebox CXI3 is intriguing, as there aren't many Chrome desktops on the market these days -- it would make a good education machine for those with a monitor and desk. Hardcore Nintendo Switch players should take a look at the ChargePlay Clutch NS.
|Product
|Sale Price
|Link
|TCL
|TCL 10 Pro
|$360
|https://amzn.to/2GIRkh6
|TCL 10L
|$200
|https://amzn.to/2GSdHjV
|BenQ
|EX2780Q Monitor
|$399
|https://amzn.to/370ek5M
|EW2780U Monitor
|$399
|https://amzn.to/36XQqb2
|VAVA
|VAVA 4K Projector
|$2,199
|https://amzn.to/34LTep0
|VAVA Baby Monitor
|$127.96
|https://amzn.to/34NOsYd
|VAVA USB-C HUB 9-in-1,
|$39.91
|https://amzn.to/3nL8viE
|VAVA Dual Lens Dash Cam
|$129.99
|https://amzn.to/2FrCCKG
|Acer
|ConceptD 3 Ezel convertible notebook for creators
|$1,249.99
|https://amzn.to/3iZz7sI
|Spin 5 convertible notebook
|$949.99
|https://amzn.to/34RDcd7
|Aspire C27-962-UA91 all-in-one PC
|$679.99
|https://amzn.to/3j1k8yt
|Chromebox CXI3
|$229.99
|https://amzn.to/2GTeXDb
|Aspire TC-895-UA91 desktop
|$369.99
|https://amzn.to/2SNG853
|HyperX
|Alloy FPS Pro - Blue Switch
|$54.99
|https://amzn.to/2GZjQuB
|Alloy FPS RGB - Pudding Edition
|$79.99
|https://amzn.to/3nMmFzR
|Alloy Origins - Aqua
|$79.99
|https://amzn.to/3jObJ2p
|Alloy Origins - Red
|$79.99
|https://amzn.to/3iTfYsn
|Alloy Origins Core - Aqua
|$69.99
|https://amzn.to/31264hX
|Alloy Origins Core - Red
|$69.99
|https://amzn.to/3jZn28c
|Cloud Alpha S - Black
|$99.99
|https://amzn.to/33SqJH6
|Cloud Alpha S - Blue
|$89.99
|https://amzn.to/3dj0z3k
|Cloud Flight S
|$119.99
|https://amzn.to/2SPyHu4
|Cloud MIX - Black
|$129.99
|https://amzn.to/3nJkZY1
|Cloud Orbit
|$239.99
|https://amzn.to/3lJslJ1
|Cloud Stinger Core (PS4)
|$26.99
|https://amzn.to/370hmaa
|CloudX Stinger
|$39.99
|https://amzn.to/2GQTxqG
|ChargePlay Clutch NS
|$44.99
|https://amzn.to/3iTEhGg
|Chargeplay Duo (PS4)
|$15.99
|https://amzn.to/33Pq3SO
|Chargeplay Duo (Xbox)
|$22.99
|https://amzn.to/34NQWWx
|ChargePlay Quad
|$14.99
|https://amzn.to/3lJCy8B
|FURY Ultra
|$39.99
|https://amzn.to/33Saw4v
|Pulsefire Dart
|$79.99
|https://amzn.to/33TmWJv
|Pulsefire FPS Pro
|$32.99
|https://amzn.to/3jTSLHL
|Pulsefire Raid
|$44.99
|https://amzn.to/3nU6jp8
|Pulsefire Surge
|$39.99
|https://amzn.to/34S7jBq
Image Credit: Milles Studio / Shutterstock