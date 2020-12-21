NoMachine 7 is a major update to the remote desktop tool

At the moment, thanks to COVID-19, more and more people have been forced to work remotely, but it is a work practice that is being coming increasingly common regardless of whether there is a pandemic or not. But it can be difficult to find a remote access tool that provides everything you need, particularly if you are working across multiple platforms.

NoMachine 7 goes far beyond the capabilities of many remote desktop tools in being available for Windows, macOS, Linux, Raspberry Pi, Android, iOS and ARM. With just about all bases covered, this latest version introduces not only an updated look, but also makes setting up remote sessions easier than ever.

Anyone who has used NoMachine previously will notice that important changes have been made to the UI to help improve usability. These changes apply not only to connections between the various supported operating systems, but also web connections -- these are now treated in the same way as any other connection.

Advertisement

From a purely aesthetic point of view, the visible changes to the monitor menu across platforms makes for better integration, but it is the changes to the connection manager that will be most welcomed. Server and player configuration options are grouped together for ease of access and each session opens in a new window so configurations is still possible without having to navigate back and forth.

There's now much better support for multi-monitor environments, as well as support for authentication with separate accounts in multi-server environments. NoMachine can now also make use of wake-on-LAN to wakeup systems on the same network.

In NoMachine 7 it has been made easier than ever to configure and establish remote connections.

Other improvements and additions in this version include automatic screen recording when a session starts. For anyone using NoMachine Terminal Server to connect to a Linux system, the software will now give a choice between all available desktop environments rather than just running the default one.

You can find out more and download NoMachine 7 for Windows, Mac and Linux. There are also versions available for Android, iOS and Raspberry Pi.