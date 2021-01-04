Silicon Power launches a trio of USB-C OTG flash drives

USB flash drives may not be as popular as they once were, but they still have their fans. For instance, even though I save most of my data to the cloud nowadays, I still depend on flash drives for installing operating systems, such as Windows 10, Ubuntu, Manjaro, and more.

The problem with traditional USB flash drives, however, is many new computers no longer have USB-A ports. And so, they require the use of dongles or adapters. Thankfully, companies are also making USB Type-C flash drives. Today, Silicon Power launches a trio of OTG USB 3.2 Gen 1 storage drives that have USB-C connectivity. One of them even has dual connectivity, allowing it to be used with both USB-A and USB-C. Nice.

"With USB Type-A and Type-C outputs on opposite ends, it’s easy to access, move, or back-up data between next-gen Type-C devices and older Type-A PCs or Macs with the Mobile C21. Free up space on Type-C devices such as smartphones and tablets and quickly make room for new photos, videos, and songs by offloading that data on to older notebooks. With up to 128GB of storage capacity, the Mobile C21 bridges the gap between old and new devices as one solution for both forward and backwards compatibility," says silicon Power.

SP further says, "With up to 128GB of storage capacity and USB OTG support at the ease of a swivel, the Mobile C30 is a super efficient way to share data between multiple devices. The 360° swivel design with a 4-way positioning system not only makes it easy to plug into your device with one hand, but it also eliminates the chances of losing the cap. Free up space on next-gen devices and quickly make room for new photos, videos, songs, and apps with the convenient USB Type-C connector."

Both the C21 with its useful dual connectivity and C30 with its beautiful swivel design are clearly very nice, but what about the third drive? That would be the C20, which is essentially the C21 but without the USB-A port. Why would anyone buy it over the other two? Quite simply, cost -- it should be the cheapest of the bunch.

While pricing and availability are unknown for now, all three drives should be available for purchase here very soon. Silicon Power is known for providing high-quality value products, so I expect these to be solidly built and carry competitive prices too. What we do know for sure, however, is all three will be offered in four capacities -- 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB.

