Dynabook laptops get 11th generation (Tiger Lake) Intel Core processor updates

Dynabook laptops are great computers, but they don't get the attention they deserve. In-the-know consumers are aware that Dynabook (formerly Toshiba) computers are consistently excellent, but the brand isn't really a household name in the USA -- yet. This should change eventually, as Dynabook continues to put out impressive laptops.

In fact, at CES 2021, Dynabook made quite the big announcement regarding some of its laptops. You see, several of them are getting updated with brand new 11th gen (Tiger Lake) Intel Core processor options. This includes the Portégé X30W-J, Portégé X30L-J, Portégé X40-J, and the Tecra A30-J. These are all premium business-class laptops, but they can, of course, be used by anyone.

Philip Osako, vice president, marketing and engineering, Dynabook Americas, Inc explains, "Expanding our portfolio of laptops to include 11th Gen Intel Core Mobile vPro Processors demonstrates Dynabook's commitment to delivering leading-edge business laptops with the latest performances, security and manageability capabilities."

If you are interested in buying one of these four Tiger Lake laptops, you can order them from the company directly here. The Portégé X30L-J and Portégé X40-J are being equipped with 11th gen Intel Core Mobile vPro processors, while the Portégé X30W-J is part of the Intel Evo vPro Platform. The Tecra A30-J gets an 11th Gen Intel Core processor with Intel Iris Xe.