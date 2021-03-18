Facebook enables the use of hardware security keys on mobile devices

Facebook is expanding support for physical security keys to mobile devices in order to help users secure their accounts.

The site already offers multi-factor authentication via SMS or authenticator apps, but adding support for hardware keys offers users another means of supplementing their passwords and keeping their accounts more secure.

Security keys are the strongest authentication method available. Even if someone does get hold of a Facebook password, they won't be able to pass the authentication challenge unless they have the person's security key. The feature will be available to both iOS and Android users.

In a statement announcing the move Facebook says, "Since 2017, we've encouraged people that are at high risk of being targeted by malicious hackers: politicians, public figures, journalists and human rights defenders. We strongly recommend that everyone considers using physical security keys to increase the security of their accounts, no matter what device they use."

You can set up your security key on Facebook by going to the Security and Login section of your account settings.

Photo credit: tulpahn / Shutterstock

