Minisforum launches AMD Ryzen-powered DESKMINI HM50 Windows 10 mini PC

If you love mini desktop computers as much as I do, you absolutely must check out Minisforum. This manufacturer produces unique NUC-like computers with beautiful designs and respectable performance. They can typically run both Windows 10 and Linux wonderfully. We recently tested out the Intel-powered Minisforum EliteMini H31G and came away very impressed.

As an AMD fan, however, I am extremely excited about the company's latest offering. Called "DESKMINI HM50," this miniature desktop computer is powered by a six-core AMD Ryzen 5 4500U processor and features Radeon graphics.

While it comes with 16GB RAM standard, it will support up to 64GB. For storage, there are two capacities of NVMe SSDs -- 256GB and 512GB. Interwstrlingly, one of its two Ethernet ports are multi-gig -- 2.5G. Best of all, Minisforum suggests the HM50 should be quieter than prior models.

While the Minisforum DESKMINI HM50 mini comes with Windows 10 Pro, it should absolutely run Linux like a champ too. In fact, since it has both M.2 and 2.5-inch SATA drive options, you can easily put a Linux distribution on the secondary drive and dual-boot with Windows without the need to partition.

"Handily, the HM50 supports for a total of up to 64GB dual-channel DDR4 memory, also different types of storage expansions—M.2 2280 PCle SSD and 2 x 2.5 inch SATA HDD Slot, you can mix and match between HDD and SSD according to actual needs," says Minisforum.

The company also says, "With an Intel AX200 Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 adapter preinstalled, this tiny monster also provides various interfaces including two GbE ports, four USB 3.0 ports, two USB3.1Gen 2 ports, three additional display outputs (DisplayPort, HDMI, USB Type-C), and a 3.5 mm audio jack."

Minisforum shares specifications below.

Processor AMD Ryzen 5 4500U , 6 Cores/6 Threads

(Total L2 Cache 3MB , Total L3 Cache 8MB , Base Clock 2.3 GHz , up to 4.0 GHz) GPU AMD Radeon Graphics (Graphics Frequency 1500 MHz) Memory DDR4 8GB×2 Dual channel (SODIMM Slots×2) Storage M.2 2280 256GB PCIe SSD Storage Expansion 2.5 inch SATA HDD Slot×2 (SATA 3.0 6.0Gb/s) Wireless Connectivity M.2 2230 WIFI Support (Intel WIFI6 AX200 , BT5.1 pre-install) Ethernet 1000Mbps LAN, 2500Mbps LAN Video Output HDMI ([email protected]), DisplayPort ([email protected]), USB-C Port([email protected], In Front) Audio Output HDMI, DisplayPort, 3.5mm Audio Jack (Green) Peripherals Interface RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet Port×1, RJ45 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet Port×1, USB 3.0 Port×4 (The Back), USB 3.1 Port×2 (Gen2, In Front), Clear CMOS ×1, COM PIN ×1 (internal) Power DC 19V/3.42A (adapter included) , via USB-C(power port) System Windows 10 Pro Product Dimension 149.6*149.6*55.5mm Package Dimension 175*175*110mm Net Weight 0.7KG Gross Weight 1.5KG

If you are interested in buying the AMD Ryzen-powered DESKMINI UM270 mini PC, you can do so immediately here. Pricing starts at $699, and that includes 16GB RAM and a 256GB SSD. Upgrading the SSD capacity to 512GB will cause the price to increase slightly to $739. Inside the box you will also get an HDMI cable and VESA mount.