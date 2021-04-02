ADATA launches XPG GAMMIX S70 BLADE PCIe Gen4x4 M.2 2280 gaming SSD

Does anybody truly need a PCIe 4.0 solid state drive? Well, "need" is a tricky word. Nobody will die as a result of using a slower and cheaper PCIe 3.0 SSD, but at the same time, some people very strongly crave having the latest and greatest. Gamers in particular are constantly looking for an edge with better hardware, even if doesn't really end up helping with their gaming.

Today, ADATA launches an insanely fast solid state drive under its XPG gaming brand. Called "GAMMIX S70 BLADE," it is a PCIe Gen4x4 M.2 2280 SSD with read speeds up to 7,400MB/s and write speeds up to 6,400MB/s. Yeah, folks, that is extremely high performance and both gamers and enthusiasts are going to want it badly.

"Equipped with 3D NAND Flash memory, the S70 BLADE offers capacities of up to 2TB. What's more, with error correcting and protection technologies, it comes with a high Total Bytes Written (TBW) rating for excellent durability and longevity. Sporting a robust high-temperature resistant aluminum heatsink, the GAMMIX S70 BLADE gets rid of heat effectively. So effective in fact it is able to reduce temperatures by up to 20 percent," says ADATA.

The company further says, "In combination with Dynamic SLC Caching and DRAM Cache Buffer, the GAMMIX S70 BLADE gives you a performance boost for video editing, rendering, and gaming. On top of its core performance characteristics, the S70 BLADE supports LDPC error correcting code technology to detect and fix a comprehensive range of data errors for accurate data transmissions."

ADATA shares specifications below.

Capacity: 1TB / 2TB

Form Factor: M.2 2280

NAND Flash: 3D NAND

Dimensions (L x W x H): 80 x 22 x 4.3mm / 3.15 x 0.87 x 0.17inch

Weight: 10g /0.35oz

Interface: PCIe Gen4x4

Sequential Read: Up to 7,400MB/s

Sequential Write: Up to 6,400MB/s

4KB Random Read IOP: Up to 650K

4KB Random Write IOPS: Up to 740K

Operating Temperature: 0°C - 70°C

Storage Temperature: -40°C - 85°C

Shock Resistance: 1500G / 0.5ms

MTBF: 2,000,000 hours

Warranty: 5-year limited warranty

Unfortunately, the ADATA XPG GAMMIX S70 BLADE does not seem to be available from any online retailers yet. However, it should be available here soon. Since ADATA has not yet shared pricing, we will have to wait to find out the cost. What we do know, however, is that it will be offered in two capacities -- 1TB and 2TB.