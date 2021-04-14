Silicon Power XPOWER Zenith DDR4 gaming memory has up to 4133MHz frequency

Nowadays, 8GB of RAM is pretty much the bare minimum that should come with any decent computer. Sure, maybe some users can get by OK with 4GB, but with memory prices being so low, there is really no excuse for anything less than 8GB. Hell, I would recommend all consumers opt for 16GB -- if their budget allows it, of course.

With all of that said, there are some hardcore computer users -- primarily designers and creators -- that can benefit from much more than 8GB or 16GB. Just how much? It isn't crazy for some folks to install 32GB, 64GB, or even more. Today, Silicon Power launches some all new RAM. Called "XPOWER Zenith," is offered in kits with up to 64GB capacity. This DDR4 gaming memory features up to 4133MHz frequency and can be had with optional RGB lighting.

"Ranging from blazing speeds of 3200MHz to 4133MHz with low 1.35V – 1.4V power consumption, the Zenith allows for gameplay at the highest settings with automatic overclocking. Its fully optimized testing ensures complete compatibility on most leading high-end motherboards to support the most hardcore gamers and modders," says Silicon Power.

The company further says, "The iron grey colored heat spreader with a textured hairline finish results in a sharp and eye-catching design that is balanced by soft curves. The durable aluminum promotes maximum heat dissipation and thermal management, which prevents overheating and results in longer playtime."

Silicon Power shares specifications below. Please note: There is no difference in performance between the RGB and non-RGB variants.

Single Pack Capacity: 8GB, 16GB, 32GB

8GB, 16GB, 32GB Dual Channel Kit: 16GB(8GB*2), 32GB(16GB*2), 64GB(32GB*2)

16GB(8GB*2), 32GB(16GB*2), 64GB(32GB*2) Dimensions: 133.4mm x 38.5mm x 8.0mm

133.4mm x 38.5mm x 8.0mm Voltage: 1.35V (3200), 1.35V (3600), 1.4V (4133)

1.35V (3200), 1.35V (3600), 1.4V (4133) Form Factor: U-DIMM Non-ECC

U-DIMM Non-ECC Frequency (Speed): 3200/3600/4133 MHz

3200/3600/4133 MHz CAS Latency: CL16 (3200), CL18 (3600), CL19 (4133)

CL16 (3200), CL18 (3600), CL19 (4133) Certification: CE, FCC, Green dot, WEEE, RoHS

CE, FCC, Green dot, WEEE, RoHS Warranty: Lifetime

While pricing and availability are unknown for now, the XPOWER Zenith DDR4 gaming memory should be available for purchase here very soon. Silicon Power is known for providing high-quality value products, so I totally expect these to be both reliable and affordable.

