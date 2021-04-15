Save 60% on the updated Avast Antivirus 21.3 which boasts better scanning performance, Rescue Disk improvements and more

Avast Antivirus 2021 has just received its April update, and it's an important one. In addition to the usual array of bug fixes and improvements, there are also some serious changes and additions to enjoy. Chief among these are big improvements to scanning, helping to boost the overall performance of the software.

There have also been changes to the way notifications work in the app. While you, of course, want to be made aware of things that need your attention, an overload of notifications can be annoying. And it is with this in mind that the latest version of the app will no longer show you pop-up messages when you have the antivirus tool open. But it does not end there.

The all-important Rescue Disk tool can help to get you out of a sticky situation and there have been improvements here too. A key change sees the addition of a portable web browser to the tool, giving you the ability to search the web -- either for solutions or downloads -- even when you are unable to boot into Windows.

Advertisement

Avast Antivirus 21.3 includes a number of fixes for problems that have been detected in the software. One of the most noteworthy is a fix for an issue which saw Passive Mode being disabled shortly after it was turned on. More details about the free and paid-for versions of the antivirus tool are available here and here.

While Avast is famous for its virus protection software, this is far from the only thing to come from the company. If you're looking to protect your identity when you're online, you might want to take a look at Avast AntiTrack which can help to mask your ID -- and you can save 60 percent off the usual price with our special offer.

With data breaches becoming a terrifyingly regular occurrence, it's important to be able to take action if your data has been exposed. The problem is how to find out if you have been affected by any given data breach. This is where Avast BreachGuard can help, letting you know if your data has been leaked. If this sounds good, you can save 60 percent off the usual selling price with our special store offer here.

Avast BreachGuard can let you know if your personal information is exposed in a data breach

Another extremely useful tool from the same company is Avast Driver Updater. While it might be considered a little geeky to worry about keeping the drivers required by your hardware up to date, it's also incredibly important if you're looking for the best possible performance and security. Windows doesn't do a great job of offering up the latest drivers, but Avast Driver Updater does, helping to keep your system running smoothly. Head to the Downloadcrew store where you can save 60 percent off the usual price.

There are lots of other deals to explore on Avast software here.

Returning to Avast's antivirus offerings, you have a choice between free and paid-for editions. You can find out more about Avast Free Antivirus 2021 here, and Avast Premium Security 2021 here.