Apple TV 4K gets faster A12 Bionic processor and improved Siri Remote

Apple TV 4K is the best media streaming box on the market, thanks to its powerful processor, large selection of apps, and tight integration with Apple's ecosystem. It hasn't been updated in years, however, so people have long been expecting a refresh.

Well, today is the day, folks -- sort of. The "refresh" of the device itself is a bit ho-hum, simply getting a faster A12 Bionic processor. While Apple TV 4K will now support higher framerates, the body and overall design remain the same. What does get a big change, however, is the much-despised Siri Remote.

The current remote has an overly sensitive trackpad, and it is very uncomfortable to hold. Not to mention, the existing Siri Remote is almost impossible to pick it up without accidentally clicking something. Thankfully, Apple has radically redesigned the Siri Remote to address these issues. And yes, you can buy the new remote on its own for use with your existing Apple TV HD or Apple TV 4K.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Apple introduces AirTag, its Tile-like item tracker

"The all-new Siri Remote features an innovative clickpad control that offers five-way navigation for better accuracy, and is also touch-enabled for the fast directional swipes Apple TV users love. The outer ring of the clickpad supports an intuitive circular gesture that turns it into a jog control — perfect for finding a scene in a movie or show. And with its one-piece aluminum design, the new Siri Remote fits more comfortably in a user’s hand." explains Apple.

The iPhone-maker further says, "The new Siri Remote also has a power button that controls a TV’s power, and another for mute, making it the only remote needed while enjoying TV. Using Siri, customers can easily search for specific shows or movies, control smart home accessories, check sports scores or the weather, and much more. Siri now works on Apple TV in Austria, Ireland, and New Zealand, joining the 13 countries and regions that already support Siri."

Pricing for the all-new 2021 Apple TV 4K starts at $179 with 32GB of storage. You can upgrade to 64GB for $20 more -- something I would recommend if you plan to download many apps. You can also buy the older 1080p Apple TV HD -- with the new Siri Remote -- for $149. The standalone Siri Remote can be had for just $59. You can buy these new products starting April 30.