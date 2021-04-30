Silicon Power launches Blast Plug BP75 and BP80 wireless Bluetooth earbuds

Bluetooth headphones are no longer the future of portable audio -- they are the present. Since Apple killed the 3.5mm audio jack on the iPhone, and many Android manufacturers followed along, wireless headphones have exploded in popularity. And yes, Apple AirPods are leading the trend.

The thing is, while AirPods are very popular, they aren’t necessarily the best. In fact, if you are an Android user, you should absolutely look elsewhere. Today, Silicon Power launches two new sets of wireless Bluetooth earbuds with "Blast Plug" branding. Called "BP75" and "BP80," the former can be had in three colors -- white, black, and navy blue. The latter is only available in black.

ALSO READ: ZTE Blade 11 Prime Android smartphone looks pretty damn nice for the price

Advertisement

"The BP75 TWS earbuds with BT V5.0 technology offer the best of both worlds: powerful bass and an airy light weight. Expertly tuned 6mm dynamic drivers pump more bass than similarly-sized earbuds for an immersive sound experience that you can feel. And yet, each earbud weighs less than a grape for a fatigue-free experience, no matter how long you keep them in. A single 1 hour charge powers up to 4 hours of music," says Silicon Power.

ALSO READ: TP-Link launches Deco X68 AX3600 Whole Home Mesh Tri-Band Wi-Fi 6 System

The company further says, "Keep those tracks going all day long with 20 hours of wireless music, plus solid connectivity and smooth auto-pairing, even in crowded places, with the BP80 TWS earbuds. Equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 technology, these earbuds include 3 sets of silicone earwings and eartips for a custom fit that's stable and secure to comfortably enjoy its immersive, well-balanced sound with superior clarity, fatigue-free."

Silicon Power shares specifications below.

BP75

Dimensions: Earbuds = 21.9mm x 15.1mm x 13.9mm ; Charging Case = 60.0mm x 47.0mm x 28.5mm

Weight: Earbuds = 3.9g (each) ; Charging Case = 42.0g

Color: Black, White, Navy Blue

Bluetooth version: V5.0

Supported profile: HSP / HFP / A2DP / AVRCP

Speaker Sensitivity: 100 ± 3dB

Impedance: 32Ω

Frequency: 20 Hz - 20 kHz

Audio Codec: SBC

Speaker Driver: Ø6mm

Communication Range: Up to 10M/33ft

Talk time: Approx. 4 hours

Music time: Approx. 4 hours

Standby time: Up to 240 hours

Charging time: Earbuds = Approx. 1 hour ; Charging Case = Approx. 1.5 hours

Battery Capacity: Earbuds = 40mAh ; Charging Case = 300mAh

Certification: CE / FCC / MIC / NCC / Green Dot / RoHS / WEEE

Warranty: 1 year

BP80

Dimensions: Earbuds = 26.2mm x 18.7mm x 22.6mm ; Charging Case = 66.2mm x 39.8mm x 30.3mm

Weight: Earbuds = 5g (each) ; Charging Case = 32g

Color: Black

Bluetooth version: V5.0

Supported profile: HSP / HFP / A2DP / AVRCP

Speaker Sensitivity: 104 ± 3dB

Impedance: 16Ω

Frequency: 20 Hz - 20 kHz

Audio Codec: SBC / AAC

Speaker Driver: 6mm

Communication Range: 10M/ 33ft

Talk time: Up to 4 hours

Music time: Up to 4.5 hours

Standby time: Up to 70 hours

Charging time: Earbuds = Approx. 1.5 hours ; Charging Case = Approx. 2 hours

Battery Capacity: Earbuds = 43mAh ; Charging Case = 380mAh

Certification: CE / MIC / NCC / RoHS / Green Dot / WEEE

Warranty: 1 year, 2 years (EU)

While pricing and availability are unknown for now, the Blast Plug BP75 (directly above on the left) and BP80 (directly above on the right) Bluetooth earbuds should be available for purchase here soon. Silicon Power is known for providing high-quality value products, so I totally expect these earbuds to be affordable. They should definitely cost less than Apple's pricey AirPods!

Please note: Some of the above links may be affiliate links, meaning we, or our writers, may receive payment if you purchase one of these items (or other items) after clicking on them.