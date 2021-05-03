Silicon Power launches QP77 Power Bank

USB power banks are a dime a dozen these days. Believe it or not, they are often given away at trade shows and conferences -- they have become a ubiquitous throwaway promotional item. Not to mention, sites like Amazon are littered with these USB battery packs at rock bottom prices. Of course, that's not to say all power banks are created equally. Just like with flash drives, power bank specifications matter. It is still worth investing in a quality unit.

With all of that said, it can be very hard for such a device to stand out. Silicon Power has managed to do so How? The company's newest such product, "QP77 Power Bank," utilizes a textured fabric on the body, which creates an overall elegant design.

"Look no further than the QP77 for refueling your mobile devices; it charges them up to 2.5 times faster with support from 4 different high-speed engines. Charge with 18W Power Delivery (PD) via the Type-C output. Or, charge with QC3.0, 22.5W VOOC (OPPO models), or 22.5W Super Charge (Huawei models) via the USB Type-A output. With all of these compatibilities, the QP77 is really a one-stop fast-charging solution," says Silicon Power.

The company also says, "The QP77's distinct non-woven textured design gives it a trendy appearance and a comfortable touch. Its 10,000mAh capacity provides 2-4 full charge cycles on just about any smartphone, while 3 outputs (2 USB Type-A and 1 Type-C) allow charging up to 3 devices simultaneously. When the QP77 needs to be re-charged, conveniently choose from either the Micro-USB or Type-C input."

Silicon Power shares specifications below.

Capacity: 10,000mAh (37wh/3.7v)

Dimensions: 144.0mm x 68.0mm x 16.5mm

Weight: 230g ± 2g

Material: Plastic + PU

Color: Light Pewter Grey

Battery: Li-Polymer

Input: Micro-USB: 5V⎓2A, 9V⎓2A ; Type-C: 5V⎓3A, 9V⎓2A (PD)

Output: USB1 (USB Type-A): 5V⎓3A~4.5A, 9V⎓2A, 12V⎓1.5A ; USB2 (USB Type-A): 5V⎓3A~4.5A, 9V⎓2A, 12V⎓1.5A ; Type-C: 5V⎓3A, 9V⎓2A, 12V⎓1.5A ; USB1+USB2+Type-C: 5V⎓3A (max.)

Available Interface (Input): Micro-USB, Type-C

Available Interface (Output): USB Type-A (x2), Type-C (x1)

Operating Temperature: 10°C - 45°C

Protection: smartSHIELD

Charging time: 3.5 hours (PD)

Certification: CE, FCC, RoHS 2.0, PSE, Li-ion 00, BSMI, WEEE, Un38.3, 1.2M, MSDS

Warranty: 13 months, 24 months (EU)

While pricing and availability are unknown for now, the QP77 Power Bank should be available for purchase here soon. Silicon Power is known for manufacturing high-quality value products, so I totally expect this power bank to be both affordable and well made.

