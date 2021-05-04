Creative SXFI CARRIER is a premium Dolby Atmos Speaker System soundbar

Watching television is massively popular these days. Why? Well, not only are there some great shows on cable and streaming services, but because of the global pandemic, many of us have been quarantining for a very long time. And so, there isn't much to do other than consume media from home.

If you are using the speakers that are built into your TV, however, you really aren't experiencing television the proper way. These integrated speakers often sound tinny and are poor quality. You should instead be using an external speaker system, such as a soundbar. Today, Creative officially launches its latest such product. Called "SXFI CARRIER," this soundbar comes with a 10-inch wireless subwoofer and features Dolby Atmos technology.

"The SXFI Carrier breaks into a new dimension by being the world's first soundbar with Super X-Fi Headphone Holography. Super X-Fi recreates the soundstage of a surround speaker system in headphones, and personalizes it with Artificial Intelligence for a natural listening experience. Users will be able to enjoy cinematic audio on headphones as if they were in a real cinema; a feature that is especially useful when watching late-night movies," says Creative.

The legendary audio company further says, "Beyond this, the SXFI CARRIER also features a versatile connectivity profile, including Bluetooth, USB-C and USB-A ports. A HDMI eARC port provides uncompressed and lossless HD audio; two HDMI 2.1 inputs will allow rich sound and high-resolution picture quality to pass through from an 8K video source. Combined with Dolby Vision compatibility, the SXFI CARRIER makes for the ultimate home theater audio experience."

Pankaj Kedia, Managing Director, Emerging Markets, Dolby Laboratories shares the following statement.

We are thrilled to have partnered with Creative to bring this first-of-its-kind sound bar experience to consumers around the world. Consumers will be able to enjoy a breathtaking Dolby Atmos experience through an innovative acoustic design developed by Dolby, which is unheard of from such a small compact form factor.

Unfortunately, the Creative SXFI CARRIER does not seem to be available from any online retailers in the USA yet. However, the Dolby Atmos Speaker System soundbar should be available here very soon. Since Creative has not yet shared North American pricing, we will have to wait to find out the cost. What we do know, however, is the price in the UK -- £899.99. This converts to about $1,250. Yikes! Hopefully it will be less expensive on this side of the pond...

