Unlock Google's secret 'Star Wars Day' Easter egg

It is May 4th, which every Star Wars fan knows is 'Star Wars Day' ("May the 4th be with you!").

There’s lots of Star Wars related content today -- Amazon Alexa is offering to do impressions of the main characters from the films, and Star Wars spin-off The Bad Batch has debuted over on Disney+. There’s even an impressive teaser video showing the 'real' lightsaber Disney is working on. Not one to be left out, Google is celebrating the day too.

The search engine has an amusing Easter egg tucked away which you can reveal simply by searching for either "lightsaber" or "Star Wars."

When you enter one of those search terms, confetti and Star Wars emoji will fall down from the top of the screen, like this: