Star Labs StarBook Mk V laptop for sale with Linux Mint, Ubuntu, Manjaro, and more
Back in the day, getting a laptop with Linux pre-installed was almost unheard of. For the most part, you had to buy a computer with Windows and then install Linux yourself. This wasn't bad necessarily, but it did mean that the price of the computer usually included a Windows license you maybe didn't want. In other words, Microsoft was profiting off of Linux users -- just because the consumer bought a Windows PC.
In 2021, however, there are many computers to be had with Linux pre-installed -- thanks to pioneers like System76. Of course, nowadays, big companies like Dell and Lenovo are selling Linux machines too. Today, yet another such laptop hits the market -- the Star Labs StarBook Mk V. This 14-inch notebook can be had your choice of several quality Linux distributions pre-installed, such as Linux Mint, Ubuntu, and Manjaro to name a few. And yes, Windows 10 is an option too.
"The StarBook Mk V features a 14-inch ARC display, a true matte display that prevents glare with an Anti-Reflective Coating. It also features a hard coat rated at 3H to prevent against damage. The Intel Core 11th-generation processors boast outstanding performance. The Iris Xe Graphics provides a 180 prcent improvement in graphical performance," says Star Labs.
The computer-maker furter says, "The StarBook hosts an Over-Provisioned Star Drive SSD which is incredibly fast, featuring a sequential read speed of up to 6850MB/s. Over-provisioning is the inclusion of extra capacity reserved by the SSD controller to manage read and write tasks. The USB-C port provides simultaneous charging, speedy data transfer and video output in a reversible design. With Thunderbolt 4, it has 40Gbps bandwidth, which means data transfers are lightning fast."
Star Labs shares specifications and configuration options below.
|Chassis
|Type II matte black anodised aluminium
|Display
|14-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit matte display with IPS technology
1920x1080 resolution at 157 pixels per inch
16:9 aspect ratio
|Processor
|2.4GHz dual-core Intel Core i3-1110G4
Turbo Boost up to 4.1GHz, with 6MB Cache
Configurable to:
2.8GHz quad-core Intel Core i7-1165G7
Turbo Boost up to 4.7GHz, with 12MB Cache
|Storage
|240GB Over-Provisioned SATA SSD
Configurable to:
480GB Over-Provisioned PCIe SSD
Configurable to:
960GB Over-Provisioned PCIe SSD
Configurable to:
1920GB Over-Provisioned PCIe SSD
Configurable to:
500GB Over-Provisioned Gen4 PCIe SSD
Configurable to:
1000GB Over-Provisioned Gen4 PCIe SSD
|Firmware
|AMI Aptio V
coreboot
|Memory
|8GB of 3200MHz DDR4 memory
Configurable to:
16GB of 3200MHz DDR4 memory
Configurable to:
32GB of 3200MHz DDR4 memory
Configurable to:
64GB of 3200MHz DDR4 memory
|Graphics
|Intel UHD G4 Graphics
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
|Connectivity
|Left:
USB Type C with Power Delivery
HDMI
USB Type A
DC Charging Jack
Right:
Micro SD Memory Card Reader
USB 3.0
USB 2.0
3.5mm Combination Jack
|Keyboard and Trackpad
|Backlit keyboard
Glass trackpad for precise cursor control and Multi-Touch gestures
|Wireless
|Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201
802.11ax Wi-Fi; Up to 2.4 Gbps
802.11ac/a/b/g/n compatible
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 5.1
|Camera
|720p HD camera
|Battery and Power
|Up to 11 hours battery life
50.9-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery
60w USB-C Power Adapter
|Size and Weight
|Height: 1.80 cm (0.70 inches)
Width: 32.63 cm (12.84 inches)
Depth: 22.04 cm (8.67 inches)
Weight: 1.4 kg (3.08 pounds)
|Operating System
|Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS (64-bit) or later
elementary OS 5.1.7 (64-bit) or later
Linux Mint 20.1 (64-bit) or later
Manjaro 21.0 (64-bit) or later
MX Linux AHS 19.3 (64-bit) or later
Zorin OS 15.2 (64-bit) or later
Windows 10 20H2 (64-bit) or later
The Star Labs StarBook Mk V laptop can be purchased here immediately. The starting price is $929, but that is just for the base model. Choosing to max out the specifications, you can easily more than double the cost. If you are looking to get a nice configuration without breaking the bank, however, I would recommend at least upgrading to 16GB RAM and a PCIe SSD.