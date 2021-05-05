Star Labs StarBook Mk V laptop for sale with Linux Mint, Ubuntu, Manjaro, and more

Back in the day, getting a laptop with Linux pre-installed was almost unheard of. For the most part, you had to buy a computer with Windows and then install Linux yourself. This wasn't bad necessarily, but it did mean that the price of the computer usually included a Windows license you maybe didn't want. In other words, Microsoft was profiting off of Linux users -- just because the consumer bought a Windows PC.

In 2021, however, there are many computers to be had with Linux pre-installed -- thanks to pioneers like System76. Of course, nowadays, big companies like Dell and Lenovo are selling Linux machines too. Today, yet another such laptop hits the market -- the Star Labs StarBook Mk V. This 14-inch notebook can be had your choice of several quality Linux distributions pre-installed, such as Linux Mint, Ubuntu, and Manjaro to name a few. And yes, Windows 10 is an option too.

"The StarBook Mk V features a 14-inch ARC display, a true matte display that prevents glare with an Anti-Reflective Coating. It also features a hard coat rated at 3H to prevent against damage. The Intel Core 11th-generation processors boast outstanding performance. The Iris Xe Graphics provides a 180 prcent improvement in graphical performance," says Star Labs.

The computer-maker furter says, "The StarBook hosts an Over-Provisioned Star Drive SSD which is incredibly fast, featuring a sequential read speed of up to 6850MB/s. Over-provisioning is the inclusion of extra capacity reserved by the SSD controller to manage read and write tasks. The USB-C port provides simultaneous charging, speedy data transfer and video output in a reversible design. With Thunderbolt 4, it has 40Gbps bandwidth, which means data transfers are lightning fast."

Star Labs shares specifications and configuration options below.

ChassisType II matte black anodised aluminium
Display14-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit matte display with IPS technology
1920x1080 resolution at 157 pixels per inch
16:9 aspect ratio
Processor2.4GHz dual-core Intel Core i3-1110G4
Turbo Boost up to 4.1GHz, with 6MB Cache
Configurable to:
2.8GHz quad-core Intel Core i7-1165G7
Turbo Boost up to 4.7GHz, with 12MB Cache
Storage240GB Over-Provisioned SATA SSD
Configurable to:
480GB Over-Provisioned PCIe SSD
Configurable to:
960GB Over-Provisioned PCIe SSD
Configurable to:
1920GB Over-Provisioned PCIe SSD
Configurable to:
500GB Over-Provisioned Gen4 PCIe SSD
Configurable to:
1000GB Over-Provisioned Gen4 PCIe SSD
FirmwareAMI Aptio V
coreboot
Memory8GB of 3200MHz DDR4 memory
Configurable to:
16GB of 3200MHz DDR4 memory
Configurable to:
32GB of 3200MHz DDR4 memory
Configurable to:
64GB of 3200MHz DDR4 memory
GraphicsIntel UHD G4 Graphics
Intel Iris Xe Graphics
ConnectivityLeft:
USB Type C with Power Delivery
HDMI
USB Type A
DC Charging Jack
Right:
Micro SD Memory Card Reader
USB 3.0
USB 2.0
3.5mm Combination Jack
Keyboard and TrackpadBacklit keyboard
Glass trackpad for precise cursor control and Multi-Touch gestures
WirelessIntel Wi-Fi 6 AX201
802.11ax Wi-Fi; Up to 2.4 Gbps
802.11ac/a/b/g/n compatible
Bluetooth
Bluetooth 5.1
Camera720p HD camera
Battery and PowerUp to 11 hours battery life
50.9-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery
60w USB-C Power Adapter
Size and WeightHeight: 1.80 cm (0.70 inches)
Width: 32.63 cm (12.84 inches)
Depth: 22.04 cm (8.67 inches)
Weight: 1.4 kg (3.08 pounds)
Operating SystemUbuntu 20.04.2 LTS (64-bit) or later
elementary OS 5.1.7 (64-bit) or later
Linux Mint 20.1 (64-bit) or later
Manjaro 21.0 (64-bit) or later
MX Linux AHS 19.3 (64-bit) or later
Zorin OS 15.2 (64-bit) or later
Windows 10 20H2 (64-bit) or later

The Star Labs StarBook Mk V laptop can be purchased here immediately. The starting price is $929, but that is just for the base model. Choosing to max out the specifications, you can easily more than double the cost. If you are looking to get a nice configuration without breaking the bank, however, I would recommend at least upgrading to 16GB RAM and a PCIe SSD.

