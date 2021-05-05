Star Labs StarBook Mk V laptop for sale with Linux Mint, Ubuntu, Manjaro, and more

Back in the day, getting a laptop with Linux pre-installed was almost unheard of. For the most part, you had to buy a computer with Windows and then install Linux yourself. This wasn't bad necessarily, but it did mean that the price of the computer usually included a Windows license you maybe didn't want. In other words, Microsoft was profiting off of Linux users -- just because the consumer bought a Windows PC.

In 2021, however, there are many computers to be had with Linux pre-installed -- thanks to pioneers like System76. Of course, nowadays, big companies like Dell and Lenovo are selling Linux machines too. Today, yet another such laptop hits the market -- the Star Labs StarBook Mk V. This 14-inch notebook can be had your choice of several quality Linux distributions pre-installed, such as Linux Mint, Ubuntu, and Manjaro to name a few. And yes, Windows 10 is an option too.

"The StarBook Mk V features a 14-inch ARC display, a true matte display that prevents glare with an Anti-Reflective Coating. It also features a hard coat rated at 3H to prevent against damage. The Intel Core 11th-generation processors boast outstanding performance. The Iris Xe Graphics provides a 180 prcent improvement in graphical performance," says Star Labs.

The computer-maker furter says, "The StarBook hosts an Over-Provisioned Star Drive SSD which is incredibly fast, featuring a sequential read speed of up to 6850MB/s. Over-provisioning is the inclusion of extra capacity reserved by the SSD controller to manage read and write tasks. The USB-C port provides simultaneous charging, speedy data transfer and video output in a reversible design. With Thunderbolt 4, it has 40Gbps bandwidth, which means data transfers are lightning fast."

Star Labs shares specifications and configuration options below.

Chassis Type II matte black anodised aluminium Display 14-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit matte display with IPS technology

1920x1080 resolution at 157 pixels per inch

16:9 aspect ratio Processor 2.4GHz dual-core Intel Core i3-1110G4

Turbo Boost up to 4.1GHz, with 6MB Cache

Configurable to:

2.8GHz quad-core Intel Core i7-1165G7

Turbo Boost up to 4.7GHz, with 12MB Cache Storage 240GB Over-Provisioned SATA SSD

Configurable to:

480GB Over-Provisioned PCIe SSD

Configurable to:

960GB Over-Provisioned PCIe SSD

Configurable to:

1920GB Over-Provisioned PCIe SSD

Configurable to:

500GB Over-Provisioned Gen4 PCIe SSD

Configurable to:

1000GB Over-Provisioned Gen4 PCIe SSD Firmware AMI Aptio V

coreboot Memory 8GB of 3200MHz DDR4 memory

Configurable to:

16GB of 3200MHz DDR4 memory

Configurable to:

32GB of 3200MHz DDR4 memory

Configurable to:

64GB of 3200MHz DDR4 memory Graphics Intel UHD G4 Graphics

Intel Iris Xe Graphics Connectivity Left:

USB Type C with Power Delivery

HDMI

USB Type A

DC Charging Jack

Right:

Micro SD Memory Card Reader

USB 3.0

USB 2.0

3.5mm Combination Jack Keyboard and Trackpad Backlit keyboard

Glass trackpad for precise cursor control and Multi-Touch gestures Wireless Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201

802.11ax Wi-Fi; Up to 2.4 Gbps

802.11ac/a/b/g/n compatible

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.1 Camera 720p HD camera Battery and Power Up to 11 hours battery life

50.9-watt-hour lithium-polymer battery

60w USB-C Power Adapter Size and Weight Height: 1.80 cm (0.70 inches)

Width: 32.63 cm (12.84 inches)

Depth: 22.04 cm (8.67 inches)

Weight: 1.4 kg (3.08 pounds) Operating System Ubuntu 20.04.2 LTS (64-bit) or later

elementary OS 5.1.7 (64-bit) or later

Linux Mint 20.1 (64-bit) or later

Manjaro 21.0 (64-bit) or later

MX Linux AHS 19.3 (64-bit) or later

Zorin OS 15.2 (64-bit) or later

Windows 10 20H2 (64-bit) or later

The Star Labs StarBook Mk V laptop can be purchased here immediately. The starting price is $929, but that is just for the base model. Choosing to max out the specifications, you can easily more than double the cost. If you are looking to get a nice configuration without breaking the bank, however, I would recommend at least upgrading to 16GB RAM and a PCIe SSD.