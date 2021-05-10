HyperX Predator DDR4 gaming RAM now available in speeds up to 5333MHz

Back in February, Kingston announced that it was selling its HyperX gaming division to HP. Many PC enthusiasts were nervous about this, particularly regarding what would happen to HyperX RAM. Thankfully, Kingston did not include its memory products in the deal, so HyperX RAM will not be made HP. In other words, Kingston will apparently keep on manufacturing the HyperX RAM that consumers love.

Today, HyperX announces that its popular Predator DDR4 gaming RAM can now be had in frequencies up to up to 5333MHz! To be more specific, the memory kits will be offered in three new speeds -- 5000MHz, 5133MHz, and 5333MHz. Yeah, folks, this is some insanely fast RAM!

"The new flagship frequency available for purchase has expanded to 5333MHz with a latency of CL20. HyperX memory modules are Intel XMP-ready with certified profiles optimized for Intel’s latest chipsets and compatible with many of AMD's latest chipsets. The new frequency options will be available as 8GB modules in kits of two and include a black aluminum heat spreader and black PCB to complement the look of the latest PC builds by system builders and DIY PC enthusiasts," says HyperX.

Kristy Ernt, the company's DRAM business manager explains, "Following record-breaking overclocking announcements using HyperX Predator DDR4 frequencies, HyperX is excited to expand its offerings with the latest high-speed additions. The new products offer premium components with faster speeds, high performance with maximum reliability and great aesthetics providing more options for gamers building a new PC."

While pricing and availability are unknown for now, these speedy new HyperX Predator memory kits will be available here very soon. What we do know for sure, however, is the kits will be offered in capacities ranging from 16GB to 256GB.

