TP-Link launches four new affordable Kasa smart home products

A smart home is a happy home as far I am concerned. Since going all-in on smart devices in my house, my life has been much improved. I can control my thermostat without getting out of bed, and when I leave a room, I can tell Google to turn off the light. If I hear a bump in the night, I can pull out my phone or tablet to monitor my Wi-Fi cameras. We are living in the future, and it is great.

Today, popular company TP-Link launches a quartet of new smart home products under its Kasa branding. There is the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Mini Plug (EP10), Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug (EP40), Kasa Spot, 24/7 Recording (KC400), and the Kasa Spot Pan Tilt, 24/7 Recording (KC410S). Basically, it is a pair of 2K Wi-Fi cameras and a couple of Wi-Fi power outlet adapters.

"The Kasa Spot, 24/7 Recording helps keep an eye on your home so you can have a peace of mind. Crystal clear 2K HD video provides outstanding image quality, capturing delicate details and vivid colors. With 850nm infrared LEDs, Kasa Spot detects activity up to 30 feet away and captures high-quality video, even in total darkness. With cutting-edge AI algorithms, Kasa Spot can recognize people, motion and sound," explains TP-Link.

The company further explains, "The state-of-the-art Kasa Spot Pan Tilt features sharp and clear 2K HD video with 4 MP high resolution, allowing video capture with intense detail and colors—even when you zoom in. And, with the Starlight Night Vision feature, you can capture colorful videos even in low-light environments with a highly sensitive starlight sensor. The Motion Tracking feature detects a subject and then tracks and follows it to keep it within view."

The Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Mini Plug (EP10) and Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug (EP40) are exactly what they appear to be -- smart outlet adapters. They can essentially transform almost any electric device into a "smart" product. The outdoor model would be great for, say, Christmas lights. The indoor model could be used for almost anything, such as a lamp or fan.

All four products are available immediately using the below links. As you can see, they are all impressively affordable.

