BIOSTAR launches Gaming X RGB DDR4 RAM

For those of you that build your own desktop computers, you know that choosing the right brand really matters. For instance, if you opt for an unknown company for your RAM, power supply, or storage, there is a very good chance you will run into problems. This is why I always recommend sticking with reputable brands -- saving a few bucks is never worth it if you end up troubleshooting crashes.

BIOSTAR is a trustworthy company that has been around for a long time, and its motherboards, in particular, are very popular with system builders. Today, it launches beautiful new DDR4 memory that enthusiasts and gamers should both absolutely love. Called "Gaming X," the RAM comes equipped with beautiful RGB heat spreaders.

"Highly optimized for gaming and content creation, the new RAM modules are the best in business with extreme performance and reliability. The latest DDR4 RGB Gaming X series RAMs enter the market in single and dual-stick Kits, with a single stick carrying 8GB of memory capacity. Users can pick up between clock speeds of 3200Mhz and 3600Mhz and can overclock the modules up to 4000Mhz with ease," says BIOSTAR.

The company further says, "These RAMs are great for either Intel or AMD systems and carry BIOSTAR certified DDR4 OC memory chips that perform faster and more reliably than anything else in the market. Highly customizable, the new rams work well with BIOSTAR's RGB control software so users can pick between their favorite lighting colors and patterns."

BIOSTAR shares specifications below.

Memory DDR4 Spec UDIMM Capacity 8GB/16GB Speed 3200MHz / 3600MHz Channel SINGLE, 8GB (8GB x1) / DUAL, 16GB (8GB x2) Heatsink RGB Voltage 1.35V CAS Latency 18-22-22-42

Unfortunately, this BIOSTAR Gaming X RGB DDR4 RAM does not seem to be available from any online retailers yet. However, it should be available here soon. Since BIOSTAR has not yet shared pricing, we will have to wait to find out the cost. What we do know for sure, however, is that it will be offered in two capacities -- 8GB and 16GB.

