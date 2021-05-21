Microsoft releases Windows 10 Build 21387 -- retires Internet Explorer

Earlier in the week, Microsoft began to roll out the Windows 10 May 2021 Update (21H1) to all, although there are some known issues with it to be aware of.

Although that feature update is now out in the wild, work continues apace on future updates of the operating system, and today the software giant brings Build 21387 to Insiders in the Dev Channel.

The biggest change here is that Internet Explorer 11 is now retired as of this build. It was something we were expecting after news broke earlier in the week.

Also in this flight, Microsoft is turning off the Eco mode feature in Task Manager in order to fix issues and "refine the experience".

Other fixes in this build include:

Fixed an issue in the previous flight where during the upgrade and in the welcome screens displayed after first sign in, the text was unexpectedly using the Times New Roman font.

Fixed an issue resulting in some Insiders seeing errors when trying to launch Notepad via the Run dialog.

Fixed an issue for WSL users, preventing some Linux GUI apps from launching correctly via the shortcut that is automatically added to Start menu.

Fixed an issue resulting in the reset or change PIN workflows not working.

Fixed an issue where for some Insiders, night light was immediately turning off after being enabled.

Fixed an issue in recent flights where you might unexpectedly get a "We can’t find an audio device" error when trying to play audio from a connected Bluetooth speaker.

Fixed an issue where explorer.exe might crash after repeated use of the touchpad gesture for switching Virtual Desktops.

Fixed two issues impacting the ability to print using USB printers.

Fixed an issue resulting in the Windows Update page potentially becoming unresponsive after clicking Pause Updates.

Fixed an issue causing some devices to fail with error code 0xc1900101. While this fix will resolve the problem on some devices, there is a second issue causing the same error code (noted below). Microsoft is working on a fix for this issue as well.

Fixed an issue where some devices were re-offered the .NET update after it is installed. After taking this build you should no longer be reoffered the .NET update. If you experience and issue getting Build 21387 because of a pending .NET update, you can work around the issue by pausing then un-pausing updates.

Fixed an issue where some devices would crash with a DPC_WATCHDOG_VIOLATION error when using OneDrive Personal Vault.

Fixed a ctfmon.exe crash when using ATOK (a third-party IME) if reconversion was triggered in some win32 apps.

Known issues include:

The Windows Camera App currently does not respect the default brightness setting set via the new Camera Settings page.

Microsoft is investigating an issue where elements of Search (including the search box in File Explorer) are no longer displaying correctly in dark theme.

[News and interests] Microsoft is investigating an issue where the flyout may occasionally flash in the top left corner of your screen after clicking the button on your taskbar.

Microsoft is working on a fix for a second issue causing some devices to fail when updating to this build with error code 0xc1900101. When the update fails, it will roll back to the previous build. If you are encountering this issue, we recommend pausing updates until Microsoft releases a build with the fix.

