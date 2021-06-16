Microsoft confirms that KB5001391 update is making Windows 10 blurry

The tech world might be excitedly looking forward to the imminent release of Windows 11, but in the meantime we have to make do with Windows 10 and its various issues. This means having to contend with the problematic update Microsoft keeps pushing out, and the company has just confirmed an issue with a recent mandatory update.

Microsoft says that the KB5001391 update is causing some people's displays to show blurry text in the new News and Interests section of the taskbar. For some people, however, the problems spread wider.

See also:

Advertisement

The very purpose of the mandatory KB5001391 update was to introduce News and Interests to the taskbar, but this component appears blurry for people with "certain display configurations".

Although Microsoft acknowledges the issue, it does not reveal quite what display configurations are proving problematic. Nor does the company address complaints from some people who have installed KB5001391 and found that the blurriness extends beyond the taskbar.

In a note newly added to the support page for the update, Microsoft says:

After installing this update or later, the news and interests button in the Windows taskbar might have blurry text on certain display configurations.

At the moment -- apart avoiding or uninstalling the update -- there is to fix or workaround. The company says simply:

We are working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.

Image credit: Who is Danny / Shutterstock